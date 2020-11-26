Houston Texans give thanks to Deshaun Watson after Detroit Lions demolition

Deshaun Watson threw four touchdown passes as the Houston Texans marked Thanksgiving with a dominant 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Texans pulled away after a penalty-ridden first half, with Will Fuller also starring with six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions’ defeat sunk their season to a 4-7 win-loss record and heaped more pressure on their under-fire coach Matt Patricia.

In the other Thanksgiving game, Washington took over first place in the NFC East through an emphatic 41-16 win at the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington held a slender four point lead at three-quarter time, but ran on 21 points unanswered in the last quarter.

Antonio Gibson was the star for Washington, rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns in Washington’s fourth win of the season.