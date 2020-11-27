What the papers say – November 27

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The announcement of where the most stringent coronavirus restrictions will apply in England takes many of Friday’s front pages.

The Times leads with the news that millions of people will be in the “tough tiers” until the middle of January.

The Times 27/11/20 Boris Johnson appeared in parliament yesterday after isolating for two weeks but he left it to Matt Hancock, the health secretary, to announce the new tiers. Photo : Times photographer Richard Pohle. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Lp9G8e47ZQ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 26, 2020

While The Daily Telegraph says 34 million people are “worse off” than before the lockdown began, adding Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a “Tory rebellion”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '34 million worse off than before lockdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3ttt2K1cHD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 26, 2020

The Guardian also leads on concerns from MPs after 55 million people “face months in top tiers”.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 November 2020: MPs’ fury as55m people face months in top tiers pic.twitter.com/4gtQn1Z0HM — The Guardian (@guardian) November 26, 2020

Metro carries a coloured map of England with the headline “The North Sees Red”, the paper reporting “much of the south escapes the strictest curbs”, while The Independent says 99% of the nation is heading for the harshest restrictions.

Friday's front page:THE NORTH SEES RED#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/hhX5SLfU6C — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 26, 2020 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/DRfzs77aP3 — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) November 26, 2020

The Sun says it’s “All Wight For Some” after the island off the coast of Hampshire was included in the lowest tier, the Daily Mail says there are “tiers of rage and disbelief” from Conservative MPs, and the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Tiers of despair”.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson plunges 99% of England into toughest tiers as he warns not to ‘take foot off throat of the beast’ https://t.co/AlDk4xEQ7j pic.twitter.com/x6Fx7s5L4h — The Sun (@TheSun) November 26, 2020 Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/BS6H9reoex — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 26, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: 'Tiers of despair' #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/vNzJeIw5ZH pic.twitter.com/1e5DcD8PkV — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 26, 2020

The Daily Express say Mr Johnson has given hope to the nation that areas can escape tough curbs.

And the i carries a warning for families to avoid risks over Christmas.

Friday's front page: 'Don't hug gran this Christmas' – families urged to avoid risk as 99% of England placed in semi-lockdown#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/awrsHo3INz — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 26, 2020

The Daily Star carries a report that a former neighbour of Health Secretary Matt Hancock is supplying the Government vials for NHS Covid tests.

Separately, the Financial Times leads with a report from a German audit watchdog about EY’s work auditing Wirecard.