In Video: Sparkling Christmas lights display brings early festive cheer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man in North Yorkshire has provided some early festive cheer for his neighbours with an impressive Christmas lights display at his home.

David Pratt said he has decorated his home in York with more than 35,000 outdoor lights.

The sparkling display also features a 10ft tree, as well as ornamental reindeer, elves, a Santa and a polar bear.