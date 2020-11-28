What the papers say – November 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Government’s continuing battles over pandemic measures and revelations about Rishi Sunak’s family fortune are splashed across the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Mail carries warnings from Government officials that almost the entire country could be banned from socialising indoors until Easter due to the pandemic – news that has led Tory MPs to “rage” against the tier system.

But Michael Gove has called on rebel MPs to support the Government’s measures or risk the disease swamping the NHS, according to The Times.

The Times 28/11/20 Greater support for parents in the first five years of a child’s life will create a happier, healthier society, the Duchess of Cambridge said yesterday. Photo : Kensington Palace #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/R7bnZlsfwV — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, The Guardian says it has discovered questions relating to Rishi Sunak’s family’s fortune, with a “huge number” of shares not declared in the Chancellor’s ministerial register.

Guardian front page, 28.11.20: Sunak faces questions over family's fortune pic.twitter.com/cIuksB3iRu — The Guardian (@guardian) November 27, 2020

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph warns of chaos on the railways at Christmas time unless urgent action is taken.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Last-minute dash to stop Christmas rail chaos'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/trtEUSiuMw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 27, 2020

Sir Phillip Green’s Arcadia empire is on the brink of collapse, according to The Financial Times, The Independent and the i.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday November 28 https://t.co/1cFY8MD2lC pic.twitter.com/QoYNsaFovD — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 27, 2020 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/1npvvDtGQU — The Independent (@Independent) November 28, 2020 Saturday's front page: Philip Green's retail empire faces collapse#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LuqlfxRNUC — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 27, 2020

And the Daily Mirror splashes on the Arcadia boss enjoying a lavish Christmas break despite the fact 15,000 of his staff face losing their jobs.

The Queen has a plan to celebrate Christmas at her traditional location of Sandringham after all, instead of the Covid-related proposal to gather at Windsor Castle, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun splashes on the latest developments in the Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy spat.

Tomorrow's front page: Coleen Rooney had spy in Rebekah Vardy’s camp to use as secret weapon in their Wagatha Christie legal battle https://t.co/YSKiRUefXJ pic.twitter.com/0qhfebwQjn — The Sun (@TheSun) November 27, 2020

And the Daily Star leads on the BBC banning an allegedly insensitive joke made by Jack Whitehall.