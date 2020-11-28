Alex Thomson out of Vendee Globe after damage to boat

British sailor Alex Thomson admits he is “deeply disappointed” to have been forced to retire from the Vendee Globe yacht race due to boat damage.

Thomson was bidding to become the first non-French winner of the around-the-world event, having finished third and then second on his previous two attempts.

He pulled out after sustaining irreparable damage to the starboard rudder of his £5.5million IMOCA 60 yacht.

With great sadness, we announce that we are no longer racing in the Vendée Globe. A statement from Alex and the team: https://t.co/viFr7z13E0 @VendeeGlobeENG @VendeeGlobe — Alex Thomson Racing (@ATRacing99) November 28, 2020

The incident occurred on Thomson’s 19th day of racing. The 46-year-old is approximately 1,800 nautical miles from Cape Town, South Africa and it is expected to take seven days for him to return to land.

“Unfortunately, a repair is not possible,” Thomson said in a statement.

“We therefore accept that this will be the end of the race for us.

“Myself, my team and our partners are of course deeply disappointed. We believe the best was yet to come in this race”.

Skipper Thomson, whose yacht is named Hugo Boss after the team’s principal partner, had been leading the race when he crossed the equator 10 days ago.

Giancarlo from the sea: "I am really sorry that Alex has to leave: he is a guy who has always had an innovative look on the conception of the boat, on the way to find new solutions … I am not happy at all. At sea it's like that, but for me it was one of the favorites". — Giancarlo Pedote – Ocean Sailor (@GiancarloPedote) November 28, 2020

His progress was then temporarily halted by structural damage to the bow area of the boat.

He managed to resume, only for the latest issue to leave him sailing with only one rudder and ultimately ending his bid for glory.

The Vendee Globe takes place every four years, with Gosport-based Thomson competing for the fifth time having departed Les Sables-d’Olonne on France’s west coast on November 8.

He also had to abandon his initial two race attempts due to boat damage.