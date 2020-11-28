Cardiff police stop 110 vehicles in first day of operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have stopped 110 drivers during the first 24 hours of random checks in Cardiff.

Officers in the Welsh capital were granted powers to stop and fine drivers from 9am on Friday in an effort to prevent people from outside the nation travelling into its capital.

South Wales Police said they handed out 12 fixed penalty notices in the first day, and warned a further 15 people, instructing them to leave Cardiff.

People from high-risk areas outside Wales are prohibited from travelling into the country under Welsh Government rules.

Those found breaching the legislation included a couple travelling from Essex who told officers they were heading to Cardiff to give family Christmas presents, and a group of nine people travelling in convoy to visit friends at university.

Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Chief Superintendent Wendy Gunney said: “I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are enjoying their weekend with caution and within the confines of the existing regulations, but those not adhering to the rules are continuing to put others at increased risk.

“The measures which are in place are in place for a reason. Our checks will continue throughout the weekend, and anybody blatantly flouting the rules, which have been made very clear, face being fined.”

Police were given the temporary extra powers following concerns that groups of people from locked-down areas of the UK where pubs and bars are closed helped pack out Cardiff city centre’s streets last weekend.

South Wales Police said alongside the vehicle checks, they have had more officers on duty, and these changes will be in place until 5pm on Sunday – covering the final weekend of England’s lockdown.