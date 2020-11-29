Peter Moore to act as advisor to Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has revealed he will act as an advisor to new Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood stars completed their takeover of the National League club earlier this month after winning the approval of its Supporters’ Trust.

I’ll provide help as an advisor to the club that gave me so many great moments in the historic seasons of the 70’s, and to the community in which I lived before leaving for the US…not be as an employee or in a full-time capacity, but just as someone that wants to give back..2/2 https://t.co/JNAqMjT5TH — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) November 29, 2020

Moore, who has family connections in the north Wales town, joined Liverpool in June 2017 before relinquishing the role in August.

He has previously fulfilled executive roles with Reebok, Sega, Microsoft and EA Sports.