What the papers say – December 1

Boris Johnson is expected to win a crucial vote on Tuesday but there are still significant rumblings of discontent in his party, according to the national papers.

The Daily Telegraph reports Conservatives are “in revolt” over the Prime Minister’s plans, while the i says the rebels are heading for a “showdown” with their leader.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tories in revolt over PM's tiers'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VjBX7yCwfR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 30, 2020 Tuesday's front page: Tory rebels head for showdown with PM as up to 100 backbenchers threaten to vote against new tier system#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/MvtdAe1ybE — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 30, 2020

Mr Johnson has thrown a £40 million “lifeline” to pubs “to halt rebel revolt”, the Daily Express says.

EXPRESS: PM makes peace offering to halt rebel revolt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iXd9vV9t4I — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2020

Sir Keir Starmer “has decided to break with the Government” in a vote on pandemic restrictions for the first time as the Labour leader believes there should be greater support for the hospitality sector, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 1 December 2020: Labour delivers blow to Johnson's Covid plan as Tory rebels circle pic.twitter.com/U2oWpUb1MN — The Guardian (@guardian) November 30, 2020

The Government has acknowledged the NHS “could not cope” with a third wave of coronavirus amid ongoing significant staff absences due to illness, The Independent says.

The Sun and the Daily Star report on Cabinet minister George Eustice saying drinkers can get around restrictions in Tier 2 by ordering a Scotch egg with their pints.

Tomorrow's front page: 'People CAN stay at the pub to finish their drinks in Tier 2 – and Scotch eggs DO count as a meal' https://t.co/X5P7kWRoZy pic.twitter.com/oAeWyycRoR — The Sun (@TheSun) November 30, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: Pub meals ploy #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/sjyLIUkTKy pic.twitter.com/4yYqA2w1Bt — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 30, 2020

In the future, hospitality and other businesses could bar those who have not had a Covid-19 vaccine, the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail quote Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi as saying.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Virus ‘passport’ plan: NO JAB NO ENTRY#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/wHnNXC9Ylz pic.twitter.com/4LFqpKXGPQ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 30, 2020 Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/0cUcYtvI1C — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 30, 2020

The Times covers a classified document in which the Government has detailed the pandemic impact on the economy “with a dozen sectors rated ‘red’ and facing significant job cuts and revenue losses”.

The Times 1/12/20 Demis Hassabis, the co-founder of Deepmind, believes the breakthrough will open up “whole new avenues” of research. Photo : Matt Writtle/Evening Standard/Eyevine#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/EM0zVZmTcJ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says a “mad stampede” to secure property before the end of the stamp duty holiday drove mortgage approvals in October to their highest level since 2007.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK international edition, Tuesday 1 December https://t.co/rkQ7fMOMjN pic.twitter.com/JJNKjce4CE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 30, 2020

And Metro says singer Rita Ora has issued a “grovelling” apology after being caught ignoring lockdown laws by throwing a birthday party for dozens of guests in a west London restaurant.