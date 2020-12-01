In Pictures: Wildlife photographer of year – which is your favourite?

From imperious lions to leaping lizards, there are some stunning shots in the running for the Natural History Museum’s wildlife photographer of the year award.
The selection below highlights some of the images chosen for the final reckoning.
To view a full gallery and vote for your favourite, go to https://www.nhm.ac.uk/wpy/peoples-choice
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe