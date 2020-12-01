In Pictures: Wildlife photographer of year – which is your favourite?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

From imperious lions to leaping lizards, there are some stunning shots in the running for the Natural History Museum’s wildlife photographer of the year award.

The selection below highlights some of the images chosen for the final reckoning.

To view a full gallery and vote for your favourite, go to https://www.nhm.ac.uk/wpy/peoples-choice