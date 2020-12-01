More misery for Philadelphia Eagles as Seattle Seahawks ease to victory

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks pulled clear at the top of the NFC West after easing past the out-of-form Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 on Monday night.

Seattle quarterback Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks improved to 8-3 and moved a game clear of the Los Angeles Rams in their division.

The defeat was a third in a row for the Eagles – who sit third in the NFC East – and quarterback Carson Wentz had another day to forget, throwing a league-leading 15th interception of the season and being sacked six times.

After both sides struggled to find any offensive momentum in a scoreless first quarter, the Seahawks broke the game open early in the second through a one-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver David Moore.

The bleeding continued as wide receiver DK Metcalf began to run rampant through the Eagles secondary. He finished with 10 receptions for 177 yards.

A Chris Carson run saw Seattle jump out to a 14-0 lead mid-way through the quarter, before Wentz found tight-end Dallas Goedert in the end zone to bring the margin back to eight at the end of the half.

But the Eagles offence struggled to mount a comeback in the second period and three field goals from Jason Myers extended Seattle’s lead.

A ‘Hail Mary’ from Wentz was caught for a touchdown by tight-end Richard Rodgers with 12 seconds remaining and the Eagles were successful with the two-point conversion, but it was too little too late.