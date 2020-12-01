Harry offers sympathy to godmother’s family after her sudden death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Sussex has contacted the children of his godmother Lady Vestey to express his condolences after she died at the weekend.

Harry’s thoughts are said to be with the family of Celia Vestey, who died suddenly on Saturday aged 71, according to a death notice published in a national newspaper.

Lady Vestey was a close friend of the Queen and Prince of Wales, and a member of their racing circle along with her husband Lord Vestey.

Lady Vestey (back row, centre) was present at Harry’s confirmation at Eton (PA)

The death notice in the The Daily Telegraph said she “died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years”.

It added: “Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima.”

Lady Vestey joined Harry’s other godparents and the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for his confirmation ceremony at Eton when the royal was aged 15.

The godparents included the leading portrait painter Bryan Organ, Charles’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, Carolyn Bartholomew, a former flatmate of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Gerald Ward, a close friend of Charles.

Camilla visiting the Ebony Horse Club which has been nominated by Lady Vestey’s family as the recipient of any donations made in her name (Hannah McKay/PA)

Missing from a group photograph taken on the day was the remaining godparent – the Duke of York.

Lady Vestey’s family have asked for any donations to be made in Celia’s name to the Ebony Horse Club, a riding club in Brixton, south London that provides equestrian opportunities to local children and has the Duchess of Cornwall as its president.

Her husband was the Queen’s Master of the Horse but now holds the position of Lord in Waiting to the head of state, carrying out various official duties.