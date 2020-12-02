What the papers say – December 2

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The front pages are filled with developments after a bruising revolt against Boris Johnson’s strengthened tiered system of coronavirus restrictions.

The Guardian says the Prime Minister suffered his “biggest Commons rebellion”, which The Independent reports forced him to “promise a localised approach to England’s tiered Covid rules” ahead of Christmas.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 2 December 2020: PM suffers his biggest Commons rebellion as 55 Tories reject tiers pic.twitter.com/fGtJjtB1jI — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 1, 2020 Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Johnson says new tier system will be localised” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Rm9HpiLId7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 1, 2020

The revolt by Conservative backbenchers has reduced the chances of future lockdowns, according to the i.

Wednesday's front page: Major Tory rebellion hits chances of future lockdowns #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZjNf3NPFMC — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 1, 2020

The Daily Star and The Sun are again preoccupied with the pub Scotch egg situation, as the latter says the “double yolk is on” Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who struggled to say if the food was classified a “substantial meal” or a starter.

Tomorrow's front page: You must be yolking! #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/lEiMSh49r8 pic.twitter.com/TXgUn7dQvC — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 1, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: Michael Gove tried to clear up the pub Scotch egg confusion – but it turned into a dog's dinner https://t.co/hymybLjPUC pic.twitter.com/wg1BcR32qs — The Sun (@TheSun) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports the NHS will start providing a Covid vaccine “within days”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS to start providing vaccine within days'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/g4xNeP18f8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 1, 2020

Care home residents can expect visits from family and friends from Wednesday provided they have a negative result from a rapid Covid-19 test, according to The Times and the Daily Mail.

Care homes reopen to visitors#TomorrowsPapersToday @AllieHBNews pic.twitter.com/z6ZYcJMjyB — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 1, 2020 Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/lrlAgb3WCs — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 1, 2020

The Financial Times says the failure of Debenhams has sent “tremors through bricks and mortar retail”, while Boris Johnson has urged the public in the Daily Express to “buy British and bring festive cheer”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 2 December https://t.co/2jvyBSeSll pic.twitter.com/sSi6AOnHSj — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 1, 2020 Wednesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “PM: Buy British And Bring Festive Cheer” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RyvDEhzMus — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 1, 2020

And the Daily Mirror and Metro report the Queen the Duke of York will spend Christmas “alone” at Windsor Castle.