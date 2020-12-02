Dominik Thalhammer hopes LASK make Jose Mourinho send another sad Instagram post

Dominik Thalhammer wants LASK to produce a shock result against Tottenham on Thursday and force Spurs boss Jose Mourinho into another memorable Instagram post.

The Austrian club know only a victory over the Premier League leaders in Group J will keep alive their hopes of reaching the last-32 of the Europa League.

Spurs won the previous encounter on October 22 by a 3-0 scoreline and after the LASK head coach started to follow his opposite number on social media.

It meant he saw Mourinho’s post after Tottenham’s defeat to Royal Antwerp about how “bad performances deserve bad results” and the 50-year-old wants to see a similar image after the encounter at Linzer Stadion.

Thalhammer told a press conference: “He was very friendly to me before the game and also afterwards.

“Since then I am following him on Instagram and I remember the photo he posted on the tour bus after the game against Antwerp.

“We would love him to post a photo like that again tomorrow which would show he is not very happy and we have done our job.”

The former Austria Women’s manager praised Mourinho for being a “professional” after his own complimentary words on LASK on Wednesday.

Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham in the 3-0 win over LASK (Adam Davy/PA)

The Portuguese described Thalhammer’s team as the strongest opponent to them in Group J after not being specifically asked about them during his own press conference.

In spite of the friendliness between the managers, Thalhammer is eager for his players to beat an English side at the fourth time of asking in 2020 after losing both legs to Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League last season.

“We are not going to be scared of Tottenham. We are planning a brave performance,” Thalhammer added.

“At the end of the night I will be very happy if Mourinho isn’t. It will be a tough match for us, but we will show our best.”

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld while Erik Lamela is still unavailable.

It means Gareth Bale, Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez are likely to get further chances to impress and Thalhammer is well aware of their strength in depth.

“They will not come with a B-team,” he said.

“I also don’t think they have a B-team, so it doesn’t matter who will play. I think for us it doesn’t really matter how they will be on the field. It matters if we win, lose or draw and we need to give a big performance.”