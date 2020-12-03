Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 29, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 30-December 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

A majority of areas in England (266 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate, with 867 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 29 – the equivalent of 577.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 529.7 in the seven days to November 22.

Medway – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up from 439.8 to 559.7, with 1,559 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen from 436.1 to 528.7, with 371 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 274.1 to 382.9, with 658 new cases); Woking (up from 144.9 to 198.4, with 200 new cases); and Ashford (up from 124.6 to 176.9, with 230 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 22.

Swale, 577.7, (867), 529.7, (795)

Medway, 559.7, (1559), 439.8, (1225)

Boston, 528.7, (371), 436.1, (306)

Thanet, 471.4, (669), 469.3, (666)

Gravesham, 389.9, (417), 389.0, (416)

Maidstone, 382.9, (658), 274.1, (471)

Lincoln, 371.6, (369), 324.3, (322)

Stoke-on-Trent, 353.0, (905), 419.7, (1076)

Basildon, 314.1, (588), 271.9, (509)

Dover, 309.0, (365), 287.8, (340)

Redbridge, 306.3, (935), 302.1, (922)

Slough, 298.9, (447), 319.0, (477)

Blackburn with Darwen, 291.9, (437), 334.0, (500)

Dudley, 288.9, (929), 411.4, (1323)

Oadby and Wigston, 287.6, (164), 401.6, (229)

Havering, 287.0, (745), 332.1, (862)

Burnley, 284.5, (253), 356.5, (317)

East Lindsey, 283.6, (402), 433.2, (614)

Pendle, 283.4, (261), 310.5, (286)

Rossendale, 277.0, (198), 307.8, (220)

Leicester, 275.0, (974), 380.6, (1348)

Rochdale, 269.8, (600), 343.5, (764)

Hartlepool, 268.0, (251), 364.1, (341)

Barking and Dagenham, 265.4, (565), 262.1, (558)

Sandwell, 263.4, (865), 405.2, (1331)

Hull, 261.0, (678), 460.8, (1197)

Wolverhampton, 257.4, (678), 341.4, (899)

Canterbury, 253.9, (420), 222.5, (368)

West Lindsey, 251.9, (241), 200.7, (192)

Walsall, 248.7, (710), 317.4, (906)

Luton, 241.7, (515), 299.5, (638)

Dartford, 241.6, (272), 267.3, (301)

Kirklees, 240.3, (1057), 374.3, (1646)

Bradford, 239.9, (1295), 364.0, (1965)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 235.6, (305), 405.6, (525)

Calderdale, 235.0, (497), 306.0, (647)

Darlington, 233.1, (249), 295.9, (316)

East Staffordshire, 233.0, (279), 359.1, (430)

South Tyneside, 232.5, (351), 339.1, (512)

Hyndburn, 232.0, (188), 408.4, (331)

Newham, 230.8, (815), 222.3, (785)

Birmingham, 224.2, (2560), 336.8, (3846)

Tonbridge and Malling, 222.5, (294), 196.7, (260)

Folkestone and Hythe, 221.2, (250), 179.7, (203)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 221.0, (287), 305.7, (397)

Oldham, 220.2, (522), 368.2, (873)

South Ribble, 219.3, (243), 213.0, (236)

North East Lincolnshire, 218.1, (348), 373.5, (596)

Bexley, 217.9, (541), 223.9, (556)

Stafford, 217.1, (298), 316.9, (435)

North Lincolnshire, 212.4, (366), 341.9, (589)

Waltham Forest, 211.2, (585), 215.9, (598)

Cannock Chase, 209.4, (211), 238.2, (240)

Bolton, 208.7, (600), 294.9, (848)

North Kesteven, 207.0, (242), 216.4, (253)

Peterborough, 206.2, (417), 202.2, (409)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 205.2, (202), 247.9, (244)

Stockton-on-Tees, 204.7, (404), 321.3, (634)

Tower Hamlets, 204.5, (664), 217.1, (705)

Wigan, 203.2, (668), 300.9, (989)

Wakefield, 202.1, (704), 325.3, (1133)

Bury, 202.1, (386), 302.6, (578)

North Tyneside, 202.0, (420), 272.7, (567)

Bassetlaw, 201.8, (237), 289.5, (340)

Blaby, 200.9, (204), 343.8, (349)

Chorley, 200.5, (237), 202.2, (239)

South Staffordshire, 200.1, (225), 311.3, (350)

Rotherham, 199.3, (529), 233.2, (619)

Woking, 198.4, (200), 144.9, (146)

Tamworth, 198.2, (152), 327.3, (251)

Doncaster, 198.1, (618), 247.8, (773)

Thurrock, 196.7, (343), 214.5, (374)

Harlow, 196.4, (171), 204.4, (178)

Redditch, 193.5, (165), 235.7, (201)

Runnymede, 185.6, (166), 193.5, (173)

Preston, 185.1, (265), 269.7, (386)

North Warwickshire, 183.9, (120), 288.1, (188)

Brentwood, 183.1, (141), 199.9, (154)

Castle Point, 182.6, (165), 194.7, (176)

Epping Forest, 182.2, (240), 220.2, (290)

County Durham, 181.9, (964), 269.6, (1429)

Barnsley, 179.9, (444), 257.2, (635)

Manchester, 179.1, (990), 248.2, (1372)

Ashford, 176.9, (230), 124.6, (162)

Middlesbrough, 176.6, (249), 310.7, (438)

Newark and Sherwood, 176.4, (216), 203.4, (249)

Broxbourne, 175.8, (171), 191.2, (186)

Amber Valley, 175.6, (225), 266.1, (341)

Bristol, 175.2, (812), 300.0, (1390)

Gloucester, 175.0, (226), 215.3, (278)

Bolsover, 173.8, (140), 305.4, (246)

Merton, 173.3, (358), 165.6, (342)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 172.9, (590), 278.2, (949)

Telford and Wrekin, 171.8, (309), 242.4, (436)

Kingston upon Thames, 171.3, (304), 153.8, (273)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 171.1, (518), 300.8, (911)

Ealing, 170.9, (584), 198.9, (680)

Northumberland, 169.6, (547), 236.9, (764)

Coventry, 166.3, (618), 197.3, (733)

Melton, 166.0, (85), 248.0, (127)

Derby, 166.0, (427), 260.4, (670)

Sheffield, 165.2, (966), 230.1, (1346)

Leeds, 164.9, (1308), 266.5, (2114)

Sunderland, 163.8, (455), 276.2, (767)

Ashfield, 163.4, (209), 263.5, (337)

Hounslow, 162.8, (442), 196.3, (533)

Enfield, 162.7, (543), 206.4, (689)

North Somerset, 162.3, (349), 204.6, (440)

Watford, 161.5, (156), 161.5, (156)

Blackpool, 161.4, (225), 205.1, (286)

Nottingham, 160.4, (534), 196.8, (655)

Brent, 158.9, (524), 201.7, (665)

Northampton, 157.6, (354), 224.4, (504)

Lichfield, 157.5, (165), 296.9, (311)

Hillingdon, 156.4, (480), 182.8, (561)

South Kesteven, 155.9, (222), 184.0, (262)

South Gloucestershire, 154.7, (441), 212.2, (605)

Hertsmere, 154.4, (162), 142.0, (149)

Solihull, 153.9, (333), 247.7, (536)

Ribble Valley, 151.1, (92), 192.2, (117)

Barnet, 150.0, (594), 152.8, (605)

Gateshead, 150.0, (303), 277.6, (561)

Gosport, 149.7, (127), 139.1, (118)

Bromley, 149.5, (497), 127.9, (425)

Salford, 149.5, (387), 247.3, (640)

Greenwich, 149.0, (429), 183.4, (528)

North West Leicestershire, 148.6, (154), 279.9, (290)

South Holland, 148.4, (141), 143.1, (136)

Tameside, 147.5, (334), 241.5, (547)

Harborough, 146.0, (137), 272.9, (256)

Harrow, 145.3, (365), 171.2, (430)

Redcar and Cleveland, 144.4, (198), 297.5, (408)

Mansfield, 143.6, (157), 266.2, (291)

Gedling, 142.5, (168), 191.7, (226)

Milton Keynes, 141.8, (382), 165.1, (445)

South Derbyshire, 141.7, (152), 276.0, (296)

Haringey, 140.7, (378), 130.7, (351)

St Helens, 140.1, (253), 171.7, (310)

Craven, 140.0, (80), 185.5, (106)

Halton, 139.1, (180), 190.1, (246)

Swindon, 137.3, (305), 143.1, (318)

Rugby, 136.8, (149), 210.2, (229)

Chesterfield, 136.3, (143), 157.3, (165)

Rochford, 136.2, (119), 136.2, (119)

Southend-on-Sea, 135.4, (248), 124.0, (227)

Sutton, 135.2, (279), 136.2, (281)

Warrington, 133.8, (281), 190.9, (401)

East Northamptonshire, 133.3, (126), 126.9, (120)

Broxtowe, 133.3, (152), 155.2, (177)

Reading, 132.3, (214), 142.8, (231)

Wycombe, 132.3, (231), 136.3, (238)

East Hertfordshire, 130.9, (196), 123.5, (185)

Aylesbury Vale, 130.9, (261), 129.4, (258)

Selby, 130.2, (118), 231.7, (210)

Wyre Forest, 129.3, (131), 228.1, (231)

Hackney and City of London, 129.3, (376), 156.1, (454)

Broadland, 127.7, (167), 82.6, (108)

Croydon, 127.5, (493), 153.3, (593)

Bromsgrove, 127.2, (127), 189.2, (189)

Stockport, 126.4, (371), 205.5, (603)

Mole Valley, 126.1, (110), 97.4, (85)

Sevenoaks, 125.9, (152), 149.9, (181)

Scarborough, 125.0, (136), 283.2, (308)

Fylde, 125.0, (101), 217.9, (176)

Oxford, 124.6, (190), 133.8, (204)

Spelthorne, 124.2, (124), 193.3, (193)

North East Derbyshire, 124.2, (126), 221.8, (225)

Lancaster, 123.9, (181), 102.0, (149)

Kettering, 122.8, (125), 138.5, (141)

Charnwood, 122.7, (228), 224.4, (417)

Ipswich, 121.2, (166), 161.4, (221)

Cheshire East, 121.0, (465), 167.6, (644)

South Bucks, 119.9, (84), 148.5, (104)

Rother, 119.7, (115), 143.6, (138)

Wyre, 118.7, (133), 148.1, (166)

Erewash, 117.9, (136), 204.6, (236)

Portsmouth, 114.9, (247), 183.3, (394)

Knowsley, 114.7, (173), 158.4, (239)

Three Rivers, 113.6, (106), 154.3, (144)

Trafford, 113.3, (269), 167.3, (397)

Epsom and Ewell, 112.9, (91), 166.2, (134)

East Devon, 112.8, (165), 112.8, (165)

South Northamptonshire, 112.2, (106), 195.8, (185)

Braintree, 112.1, (171), 118.0, (180)

West Lancashire, 112.0, (128), 177.6, (203)

Surrey Heath, 112.0, (100), 153.4, (137)

Exeter, 111.9, (147), 116.4, (153)

Daventry, 111.7, (96), 117.5, (101)

Chelmsford, 110.4, (197), 108.8, (194)

Wealden, 110.2, (178), 157.9, (255)

Lewisham, 109.5, (335), 99.4, (304)

Corby, 109.4, (79), 160.6, (116)

Warwick, 107.1, (154), 158.6, (228)

Islington, 106.8, (259), 125.8, (305)

Wellingborough, 106.6, (85), 145.5, (116)

Wandsworth, 106.2, (350), 108.3, (357)

Guildford, 104.7, (156), 120.8, (180)

Norwich, 104.6, (147), 140.9, (198)

Fenland, 102.1, (104), 111.9, (114)

Tunbridge Wells, 101.9, (121), 107.0, (127)

Kensington and Chelsea, 101.8, (159), 128.7, (201)

Cheshire West and Chester, 101.7, (349), 163.5, (561)

Cheltenham, 101.5, (118), 122.1, (142)

Southwark, 101.3, (323), 99.4, (317)

Mendip, 101.2, (117), 115.9, (134)

Torridge, 101.1, (69), 89.4, (61)

Shropshire, 100.9, (326), 152.9, (494)

Liverpool, 100.8, (502), 149.4, (744)

Lambeth, 99.7, (325), 131.6, (429)

Wokingham, 99.3, (170), 109.3, (187)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 99.1, (150), 129.4, (196)

Sedgemoor, 99.0, (122), 131.5, (162)

St Albans, 99.0, (147), 109.8, (163)

Bedford, 98.7, (171), 128.7, (223)

South Somerset, 98.6, (166), 108.7, (183)

Basingstoke and Deane, 98.5, (174), 98.0, (173)

Rushcliffe, 98.2, (117), 166.1, (198)

Stevenage, 97.9, (86), 108.1, (95)

Bracknell Forest, 97.1, (119), 63.6, (78)

Tewkesbury, 96.8, (92), 131.6, (125)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 96.1, (178), 150.7, (279)

North Devon, 95.7, (93), 124.6, (121)

Ryedale, 95.7, (53), 131.8, (73)

Sefton, 95.1, (263), 144.7, (400)

South Norfolk, 95.1, (134), 137.0, (193)

Camden, 94.8, (256), 88.1, (238)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 94.6, (107), 214.8, (243)

Havant, 94.3, (119), 187.0, (236)

Welwyn Hatfield, 92.7, (114), 123.5, (152)

Carlisle, 92.0, (100), 233.7, (254)

Derbyshire Dales, 91.3, (66), 156.2, (113)

North Hertfordshire, 90.6, (121), 94.3, (126)

Harrogate, 90.2, (145), 148.0, (238)

Elmbridge, 89.9, (123), 107.5, (147)

Uttlesford, 89.8, (82), 89.8, (82)

Tandridge, 89.6, (79), 112.3, (99)

Westminster, 89.5, (234), 114.0, (298)

Richmondshire, 89.3, (48), 167.5, (90)

Dacorum, 89.2, (138), 117.6, (182)

Richmond upon Thames, 88.9, (176), 101.5, (201)

Fareham, 88.6, (103), 114.4, (133)

High Peak, 88.5, (82), 171.6, (159)

Stroud, 87.5, (105), 129.2, (155)

Mid Sussex, 87.4, (132), 137.7, (208)

Reigate and Banstead, 86.1, (128), 102.9, (153)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 84.0, (332), 136.8, (541)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 81.9, (124), 126.8, (192)

Forest of Dean, 80.7, (70), 123.3, (107)

Wychavon, 79.6, (103), 112.0, (145)

Winchester, 79.3, (99), 113.7, (142)

Bath and North East Somerset, 79.2, (153), 141.8, (274)

Colchester, 79.1, (154), 70.4, (137)

Central Bedfordshire, 79.0, (228), 85.2, (246)

South Lakeland, 79.0, (83), 223.6, (235)

Babergh, 77.1, (71), 102.1, (94)

Cherwell, 77.1, (116), 97.0, (146)

Great Yarmouth, 76.5, (76), 103.7, (103)

Hambleton, 76.4, (70), 149.6, (137)

Chiltern, 76.1, (73), 67.8, (65)

Somerset West and Taunton, 73.5, (114), 73.5, (114)

Barrow-in-Furness, 73.1, (49), 102.9, (69)

Worcester, 72.1, (73), 152.1, (154)

East Hampshire, 71.9, (88), 114.5, (140)

Wiltshire, 71.8, (359), 111.0, (555)

Southampton, 71.3, (180), 118.0, (298)

Rutland, 70.1, (28), 95.2, (38)

Cambridge, 69.7, (87), 112.2, (140)

Herefordshire, 69.5, (134), 117.2, (226)

Malvern Hills, 68.6, (54), 83.9, (66)

Eastbourne, 68.4, (71), 126.3, (131)

York, 68.4, (144), 126.8, (267)

Lewes, 67.8, (70), 93.0, (96)

Plymouth, 67.5, (177), 118.3, (310)

Allerdale, 67.5, (66), 99.2, (97)

Tendring, 66.9, (98), 62.1, (91)

Rushmoor, 65.5, (62), 95.1, (90)

Hastings, 64.8, (60), 100.4, (93)

Torbay, 63.1, (86), 113.7, (155)

Hart, 62.8, (61), 64.9, (63)

Chichester, 62.7, (76), 88.3, (107)

Waverley, 61.0, (77), 83.9, (106)

Stratford-on-Avon, 60.7, (79), 99.9, (130)

Wirral, 60.2, (195), 112.3, (364)

Maldon, 60.1, (39), 63.1, (41)

Horsham, 59.1, (85), 89.7, (129)

Arun, 59.1, (95), 90.8, (146)

West Devon, 57.4, (32), 87.8, (49)

North Norfolk, 57.2, (60), 86.8, (91)

Test Valley, 57.1, (72), 79.3, (100)

Vale of White Horse, 56.6, (77), 65.4, (89)

Breckland, 55.7, (78), 75.0, (105)

Brighton and Hove, 55.7, (162), 78.7, (229)

Huntingdonshire, 55.6, (99), 66.3, (118)

Eastleigh, 55.4, (74), 79.4, (106)

East Cambridgeshire, 53.4, (48), 85.7, (77)

Crawley, 52.5, (59), 84.5, (95)

Mid Devon, 52.2, (43), 100.8, (83)

South Oxfordshire, 52.1, (74), 81.0, (115)

West Berkshire, 51.8, (82), 82.0, (130)

East Suffolk, 49.7, (124), 68.9, (172)

South Cambridgeshire, 47.1, (75), 63.5, (101)

Copeland, 45.5, (31), 98.3, (67)

Dorset, 43.3, (164), 63.4, (240)

West Oxfordshire, 41.6, (46), 75.9, (84)

Cotswold, 41.2, (37), 53.4, (48)

South Hams, 40.2, (35), 55.2, (48)

New Forest, 37.8, (68), 74.4, (134)

West Suffolk, 36.9, (66), 59.8, (107)

Teignbridge, 36.5, (49), 61.1, (82)

Adur, 35.8, (23), 71.5, (46)

Eden, 35.7, (19), 99.5, (53)

Mid Suffolk, 35.6, (37), 55.8, (58)

Isle of Wight, 29.6, (42), 55.7, (79)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 26.2, (150), 56.5, (323)

Worthing, 25.3, (28), 63.3, (70)