Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted’ psychologist who died after contracting Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A “genuine and kind-hearted” clinical psychologist has died after contracting Covid-19.

The NHS South West Yorkshire Partnership said Kalli Mantala-Bozos, who worked at the Laura Mitchell Health and Wellbeing Centre in Calderdale, has died after a “prolonged battle” with the illness.

The trust said it will be dedicating a therapy room in the centre to her memory.

Our tribute to colleague Kalli Mantala-Bozos, who sadly passed away following a prolonged battle with Covid-19. Our sympathies go out to her family, friends, colleagues and all who knew her. https://t.co/SSUWuJ8xHC pic.twitter.com/Xy48zRI0Tj — SouthWestYorkshire Partnership NHS FoundationTrust (@allofusinmind) December 3, 2020

An unnamed colleague at the trust said: “Kalli was a genuine, kind-hearted individual who made time to build relationships, bring a smile to others’ faces, and who put her all into her clinical work while being family-oriented and a cornerstone of her community.”

Ms Mantala-Bozos was a clinical psychologist in the Calderdale core mental health team and a member of its bereavement development group.

The trust said that she also helped to develop and deliver palliative care support as well as bereavement education and training.

Rob Webster, chief executive of South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “To those who will be grieving the loss of Kalli – friends, family, colleagues – I send my deepest and heartfelt sympathies.

“My thanks go to Kalli for the dedication and commitment she showed to the people of Calderdale throughout the time she worked with us.

“She spent her life helping people in their time of need, both in and out of work, and the loss to the communities she lived in and served will be felt deeply.

“Kalli was an inspiration and will be very much missed by us all.”