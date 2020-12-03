LeBron James included on six-strong shortlist for SPOTY World Sport Star award

LeBron James and Khabib Nurmagomedov are among six nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year World Sport Star award.

Basketball star James and mixed martial arts champion Nurmagomedov are joined on the list by Irish boxer Katie Taylor, US golfer Dustin Johnson, French footballer Wendie Renard and Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.

Sport fans can cast their votes via the BBC Sport website from 7am on December 4, with the votes closing at midday on December 15.

Katie Taylor remains world champion (Richard Sellers/PA)

James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA championship in 10 years, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after extending his unbeaten MMA record to 29-0 and Taylor defended her four world lightweight titles on two occasions.

Johnson won the Masters last month, Renard captained Lyon to Champions League glory for a fifth straight year and Duplantis broke the pole vault record twice in one month back in February.

In a new addition to this year’s SPOTY, held at Media City in Salford on December 20, the general public will be encouraged to share their own sporting achievements for this year’s Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year.

Armand Duplantis in action in Glasgow (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The BBC said: “Whether it’s running a 5k in the living room on a treadmill, taking up a new sport to keep active in lockdown or entertaining the family with new sporting moves in the garden or inside the house, the moments can be shared on the BBC Sport website.

“The BBC Sport website will show a selection of the moments submitted to celebrate all that has been achieved this year and they could also feature on our social media accounts or even in the show itself live on BBC One.”

The shortlist for SPOTY was announced earlier this week and includes 2014 winner Lewis Hamilton, the early favourite, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stuart Broad, Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle.