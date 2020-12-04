Goose Green hero’s medals sell for £150,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Falklands war hero’s medals have sold at auction for £150,000.

Sergeant John Meredith, who served with the Parachute Regiment, showed “outstanding gallantry and leadership” in saving five colleagues during the Battle of Goose Green for which he was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal.

His citation read: “He was a dedicated and devoted leader, encouraging and steadying the younger soldiers under fire and inspiring the platoon by his personal example.

“There is no doubt that these five men owe their lives to Sergeant Meredith’s prompt and gallant action.”

John Meredith, who served in the Parachute Regiment, sold his medals to a private collector for £150,000 (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

Now aged 70 and from Bangor, North Wales he sold his collection of nine awards with citations and letters, including from the Prince of Wales, to fund his retirement.

Christopher Mellor-Hill, from auctioneers Dix, Noonan, Webb said: “We are delighted with the price achieved for this group on behalf of Major Meredith, which fetched £150,000 and was bought by a UK collector after good interest from telephone bidders.

“Mr Meredith has had an extremely distinguished career and I know he intends to use the proceeds for a financially secure retirement.”

Major Philip Neame’s account of the action at Goose Green was published in the book Above All Courage and he describes Mr Meredith as “hard as nails”.

“Meredith, of course, held it all together and made sure the platoon continued to work together – a really solid number, hard as nails and with the ability to think,” he said.

“He never appeared fussed, which is what I think really helped at this time, at least for his blokes.”

Major Meredith will use the proceeds from the sale to fund his retirement (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

After 23 years’ service Mr Meredith left the full-time military and the following year joined the Territorial Army, completing tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2010, after a long career of service spanning six decades, Mr Meredith retired aged 60 as a major.