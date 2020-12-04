Jose Mourinho named ambassador for Spurs foundation scheme helping kids in care

Jose Mourinho has become an ambassador for a Tottenham Hotspur Foundation scheme helping children in care succeed in education.

Spurs’ foundation has been running To Care Is To Do for more than 15 years, aiming to boost the educational performance of children in care.

Spurs boss Mourinho will invite groups of youngsters involved in the scheme to visit Tottenham’s training ground – where he will deliver mentoring sessions centred on self-belief and achievement.

“I am extremely passionate about helping young people achieve the best they can in life and realise their potential,” said Mourinho.

“Children that have grown up in care often find themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to education and employment opportunities – the club does fantastic work to tackle this through To Care Is To Do.

“This has inspired me to get involved and do whatever I can to work with this group of young people, offer advice and help them believe in themselves.”