Charles’ Campaign For Wool launches unisex scarf to mark its 10th anniversary

The Prince of Wales’ Campaign For Wool has launched a scarf to mark its 10th anniversary as the royal urged society to put “nature at the heart of how we operate”.

Charles praised the sustainable and biodegradable properties of wool and said it was a product the “most brilliant boffin in the most hi-tech laboratory could never create”.

The limited edition unisex scarf costs £150 and has been designed by Amy Powney, from luxury sustainable brand Mother of Pearl, and manufactured by Johnstons of Elgin.

Profits from sales will support the Prince’s Foundation’s Future Textiles initiative and apprenticeships at Johnstons of Elgin.

The prince, who is the Campaign For Wool’s patron, said: “It is important to remind people of how valuable and sustainable wool is as a fibre and as a natural material.

“Wool is a product that the most brilliant boffin in the most hi-tech laboratory could never create.

“By investing in nature as the true economy we have an incredible opportunity to reinvigorate sustainable industries.

“Wool’s sustainable and biodegradable properties provide a unique natural option for us all to reassess for environmental values and purchases.

“We need to put nature at the heart of how we operate and to evolve our economic model, putting people and planet at the heart of global value creation.

“The only limit is our willingness to act, and the time to act is now, and we can all make a difference.”

The scarf was conceived by the prince to commemorate the anniversary of the Campaign For Wool which aims to educate consumers about the benefits of wool, promote wool-rich products and help to support and grow the wool industry.

It will be available in three distinct autumnal colourways -The Elgin, The Derwent and The Murray – and is made from wool from the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

The @Campaignforwool is celebrating its 10th Anniversary and showcasing the benefits of wool with the launch of a limited edition scarf, made with wools from four leading wool growing countries – The United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/bMAhp1cFRG — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 4, 2020

Amy Powney said: “The design of the scarves began appropriately by looking at the Prince of Wales check, adding a twist to its classic design and affirming its natural wool composition with jacquard text, I hoped to merge classic with modernity, to celebrate what we should take from the past and what we need to do to safeguard our futures.”

The scarf is available to buy from the websites of Net-A-Porter, Johnstons of Elgin and Mother of Pearl.

Simon Cotton, chief executive at Johnstons of Elgin said: “For this particular project we have brought together a completely unique blend of four different wools from right across the Commonwealth; fine Merino wool from responsibly sourced Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and beautifully soft, warm Bluefaced Leicester wool from the UK.

“All together we have a beautiful combination of wools showing the best of what wool can do.”