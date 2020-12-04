Krzysztof Piatek brace helps Hertha Berlin overcome city rivals Union

Hertha Berlin hit back to halt 10-man derby rivals Union Berlin’s eight-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory.

Peter Pekarik cancelled out Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half opener for Union before Krzysztof Piatek’s double secured Hertha’s first home league win of the season.

Soon after Awoniyi had fired the visitors into a first-half lead their midfielder Robert Andrich was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Lucas Tousart.

Hertha equalised through Pekarik early in the second period and Piatek struck twice in three minutes to inflict on Union a first defeat in nine matches.

In Ligue 1, Marseille moved up to second place after winning 2-0 at Nimes, who ended the game with 10 men.

Argentinian Dario Benedetto put Marseille in front just before the hour-mark and substitute Valere Germain’s late effort sealed their fifth league win on the road this season.

Nime midfielder Adrian Cubas was dismissed in the 77th minute for his second yellow card offence.

In LaLiga, Celta Vigo secured a surprise 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao to climb out of the bottom three.

Hugo Mallo headed Celta into a second-half lead and Iago Aspas doubled their advantage 12 minutes from the end.

Celta registered back-to-back wins for the first time this season and climbed four places up to 14th.