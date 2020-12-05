Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous honour

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is set to receive a posthumous honour.

The actor, who died at the age of 43 in August following a battle with colon cancer, will be honoured with the hero for the ages award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest Of All Time special on Sunday.

It will recognise Boseman, whose “heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero” he was off-screen, according to MTV.

His Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr are set to present the award.

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman is set to be posthumously honoured by MTV (Ian West/PA)

MTV’s Greatest Of All Time special replaces its usual Movie & TV Awards following a year disrupted by the pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens is on hosting duties for the 90-minute broadcast, which “will pay homage to the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene stealing moments” from the 1980s until now, MTV said.

Boseman’s final film role will arrive on Netflix later this month. His turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom has attracted critical acclaim and talk of a possible best actor Oscar nomination.

As well as his MTV honour, Boseman will also be posthumously recognised at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in January.