One man arrested at Indian High Commission protest in London

One man has been arrested after scores of people gathered at a demonstration in central London to protest against the exploitation of farmers in India.

The Metropolitan Police warned people at the Indian High Commission on Sunday that they risk being fined if they break coronavirus restrictions, and urged protesters to leave the area.

The Sikh UK Federation tweeted a video of the protest, showing dozens of people outside the Indian High Commission waving flags and chanting.

Demonstrators in London protest against the exploitation of farmers in India (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the tweet, it said: “Seige of the Indian High Commission in London in support of farmers peacefully protesting in Delhi.”

Commander Paul Brogden, of Met Police, said: “I would strongly urge anyone who is planning to come to the Aldwych area to reconsider.

“I would also encourage anyone who is currently in attendance to leave the area.

“Our officers will take the appropriate action where necessary.”

Officers advised motorists to avoid Fleet Street, Strand and Waterloo Bridge.