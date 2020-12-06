Canterbury girls’ choir records carol service due to Covid-19 curbs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of Canterbury Cathedral Girls’ Choir have been recording a video of their carol service to enable the congregation to celebrate together virtually because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Kent cathedral, which is the mother church of the worldwide Anglican Communion and seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, is also preparing videos of an informal Christmas celebration and a children’s service.

A cathedral spokesman said: “With the resumption of public services of worship, Canterbury Cathedral is busy preparing for this year’s Christmas services, including the Archbishop of Canterbury’s traditional Christmas Day sermon.

The carol service will be broadcast online (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“However, with many of its biggest services such as the carol service, the crib service, and the St Nicholas service simply not possible due to coronavirus restrictions, the cathedral is also producing three professionally filmed Christmas carol services for release online to help spread comfort and joy this season.

“These will include a cathedral carol service, a more informal Christmas celebration and a Christmas children’s service with the blessing of a crib.

“Available via the cathedral’s website, these special carol services will feature choral performances by the cathedral’s world-famous choirs, and will complement the cathedral’s other online worship including daily morning prayer – a clip of which became a global sensation earlier this year when naughty cat, Leo, disappeared beneath the Dean’s robe.

“To help with the estimated £15,000 cost of producing this festive content the Cathedral is requesting donations.”