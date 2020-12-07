What the papers say – December 7

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Developments on Brexit and the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine on British shores are among the stories making headlines on Monday.

The Times writes French president Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel “closed ranks” to weaken European demands in a last-ditch bid to complete a Brexit deal.

The Daily Telegraph says the talks remain on a “knife edge” after the EU backed down over fishing arrangements, with a similar story leading The Guardian.

TELEGRAPH: Brexit talks on ‘knife edge’ as EU backs down over fishing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4u3gR6VDhY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 6, 2020 Guardian front page, 7 December 2020: Breakthrough on fishing rights as Brexit talks hang in the balance pic.twitter.com/XV1HOhyN4L — The Guardian (@guardian) December 6, 2020

The Financial Times also carries the line on the talks being on a knife edge, adding “brinkmanship” over the divorce deal continues.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Monday 7 December https://t.co/7vH7tgHHyZ pic.twitter.com/SgaVjeWhGz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 6, 2020

Metro says there is still a “deadlock”, and The Independent says it is “make or break”.

Monday's front page:FROSTY THE'NO' MAN#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/e7a2K8a01v — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 6, 2020 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/f1baShGiwi — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) December 6, 2020

The Daily Mail writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “bullish” and is prepared to walk away from the talks if asked to sign a deal that “binds Britain to future Brussels laws”, while a similar line leads the Daily Express.

Monday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/IjyeZOCP9S — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 6, 2020 Monday's front page: No deal if we can't take back control. #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/zPDX2NWScc pic.twitter.com/gdqAhB8oEN — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 6, 2020

Covid-19 vaccines arriving in the UK leads the i, with the Daily Mirror running with the headline: “Day hope arrived”.

Monday's front page: Vaccines land in UK for V Day#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PshjK38ZRS — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 6, 2020 Tomorrow's front page: Day hope arrived #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/x4hRTNayI9 pic.twitter.com/XWihrWxq5w — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 6, 2020

The Sun combines both stories into what it calls a “momentous week for UK”, with the country on the “brink of a new dawn”.

And the Daily Star leads with Gary Neville’s criticism of how the Government handled the coronavirus crisis.