Kubrat Pulev continues preparations for Anthony Joshua bout after Covid negative

Kubrat Pulev has entered a bubble ahead of this weekend’s heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed the Bulgarian and his team have returned negative tests for Covid-19.

The 39-year-old, who boasts a record of 28-1, on Saturday reposted a clip on Twitter of him having a swab taken to test if he had coronavirus.

Matchroom’s Hearn confirmed on Sunday morning that result came back negative and preparations for Saturday’s fight at the SSE Arena, Wembley can continue.

Team Pulev all report negative Covid-19 tests 👍 https://t.co/Urs2ts4Ij2 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 6, 2020

Pulev has already been denied one shot at Joshua when he was forced to pull out of a world title clash with the Londoner, scheduled for October 28 2017, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

A shoulder injury sustained in training weeks before that date saw the Sofia-born boxer replaced by Carlos Takam and his chance for glory was gone.

Saturday will see Pulev get his long-awaited opportunity against Joshua, who has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

Anthony Joshua was due to fight Kubrat Pulev at the Principality Stadium in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

If Joshua is victorious, it should set up a mouth-watering showdown with Tyson Fury in 2021.

The touchpaper between the pair was lit again when Fury responded on Twitter to an interview his rival had done with the Mail on Sunday.

Joshua said: “I do think he (Fury) should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career. He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.”

WBC belt holder Fury replied: “@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous.

“I’m a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in, you keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock.”

@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous, I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in, u keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock ⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/4rq5QMoV5P — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Matchroom have finalised the undercard to Joshua-Pulev at the SSE Arena.

Hackney cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie will now take on Poland’s Nikodem Jezewski after his original opponent Kzysztof Glowacki tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Super-welterweight contender Kieron Conway had been prepared to face Souleymane Cissokho, but will do battle with fellow Englishman Macaulay McGowen.

Ramla Ali’s second professional fight against Vansea Caballero is no longer part of the show after Ali also returned a positive test for coronavirus.

Florian Marku, who signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom in November, will be involved at Wembley in front of 1,000 fans in an eight-round contest against Alex Fearon.