Zhou Yuelong makes 147 on opening day of Scottish Open

China’s Zhou Yuelong made a maximum 147 break on the opening day of the Scottish Open in Milton Keynes.

Zhou made the second maximum of his professional career on his way to a 4-1 first-round victory against England’s Peter Lines

Welshman Jak Jones overcame Yan Bingtao 4-1 with the help of 93 and 109 breaks, while Scotland’s Alan McManus beat Xiao Guodong 4-2.

Take a bow, @yuelong_zhou! 🙌 Zhou Yuelong makes the second 1️⃣4️⃣7️⃣ of his professional career! 👊 The maximums keep on coming in Milton Keynes 👀#ScottishOpen #HomeNations pic.twitter.com/DHqf5g9Fjs — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 7, 2020

England’s Ricky Walden made breaks of 59, 60, 60 and 72 in his 4-0 victory over Pang Junxu.

There were also wins for Ben Woolaston, Mark Joyce and Nigel Bond, with the latter overcoming Gary Thomson 4-2.

But Scotland’s Stephen Maguire made an early exit with a 4-1 defeat to Zak Surety.