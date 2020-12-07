Zhou Yuelong makes 147 on opening day of Scottish Open

China’s Zhou Yuelong made a maximum 147 break on the opening day of the Scottish Open in Milton Keynes.
Zhou made the second maximum of his professional career on his way to a 4-1 first-round victory against England’s Peter Lines
Welshman Jak Jones overcame Yan Bingtao 4-1 with the help of 93 and 109 breaks, while Scotland’s Alan McManus beat Xiao Guodong 4-2.
England’s Ricky Walden made breaks of 59, 60, 60 and 72 in his 4-0 victory over Pang Junxu.
There were also wins for Ben Woolaston, Mark Joyce and Nigel Bond, with the latter overcoming Gary Thomson 4-2.
But Scotland’s Stephen Maguire made an early exit with a 4-1 defeat to Zak Surety.
