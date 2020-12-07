Video shows final moments of 21-year-old stabbed to death, as killers jailed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A video showing the last moments of a 21-year-old man’s life following a fatal stabbing has been released by police to show the impact of knife crime as his killer was jailed for life.

The footage shows Jack Donoghue after he was knifed in the stomach near Popworld in Solihull town centre in November 2019, and was released by West Midlands Police at the request of his family.

On Monday, Tyrall Blake, 21, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of Mr Donoghue, the force said.

#JAILED | A killer who stabbed a young man to death as he enjoyed a night out with friends was jailed for life today, as the victim’s family asked us to share video of the attack as a stark warning about the misery that knife crime inflicts. pic.twitter.com/x4q56227Cz — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 7, 2020

In a statement, Mr Donoghue’s family said they hope the video will serve as a warning against carrying knives.

It shows him fending off Blake and three accomplices on November 30 last year before he is stabbed and the gang flees.

The offenders were also caught on CCTV targeting other victims as they left night spots in the area, including hitting and kicking one reveller in the face before demanding his watch and phone.

They targeted Mr Donoghue at around 3am, punching him as he defended himself despite being outnumbered, until Blake pulled out a knife.

West Midlands Police said witnesses described Mr Donoghue’s bravery as he initially tried to diffuse the situation.

The footage then shows his attempts to pursue his assailants, before members of the public try to give him first aid.

He suffered significant blood loss and died in hospital three hours later.

Speaking about the release of the video, Mr Donoghue’s family said: “Although it is painful to watch what happened to Jack in the CCTV we feel it is important for everyone to see the impact knife crime can have.”

Along with murder, Blake, 21, of no fixed address, was convicted of violent disorder, assault with intent to rob and possession of a knife, West Midlands Police said.

The force said Nile Bennett, 23, of Court Lane, Erdington, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder in connection with the incident.

Connor Moore, 20, from Weston Road, Lichfield, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after admitting manslaughter and violent disorder, and Regan Watters, 21, from Kitts Green Road in Birmingham, was jailed for 11 years having admitted manslaughter, assault with intent to rob and violent disorder.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who led the investigation, condemned the convicts for the “appalling, senseless attack on an innocent young man”.

He added the force had an “absolutely fantastic” response to appeals for information which allowed them to secure the convictions, and commended the witnesses who “bravely attended court” and were “ready to give evidence twice” due to coronavirus restrictions.

DI Mahon said: “Jack’s family have endured the trial and had to watch the CCTV of Jack’s last moments many times.

“They have acted with dignity and respect during all proceedings which is a credit to them as a family.

“It’s really important that young people, parents and teachers understand the terrible consequences of knife crime. Carrying a knife will not protect you from harm, it is increasingly evident that it will escalate minor violence into serious harm and death.”