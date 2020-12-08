Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 127 have seen a rise in case rates, 185 have seen a fall, and three are unchanged.

Swale in Kent has the highest rate in England, with 907 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4 – the equivalent of 604.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 555.7 in the seven days to November 27.

Medway has the second highest rate, up from 518.7 to 590.2, with 1,644 new cases.

Thanet, also in Kent, is in third place, where the rate has dropped slightly from 455.2 to 432.6, with 614 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Runnymede (up from 155.4 to 285.2, with 255 new cases); Basildon (up from 293.3 to 406.5, with 761 new cases); and Brentwood (up from 155.8 to 266.2, with 205 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27.

Swale, 604.3, (907), 555.7, (834)

Medway, 590.2, (1644), 518.7, (1445)

Thanet, 432.6, (614), 455.2, (646)

Boston, 419.0, (294), 515.9, (362)

Gravesham, 413.3, (442), 380.6, (407)

Basildon, 406.5, (761), 293.3, (549)

Maidstone, 403.3, (693), 345.1, (593)

Lincoln, 381.7, (379), 373.6, (371)

Havering, 362.2, (940), 274.3, (712)

Dover, 344.5, (407), 327.6, (387)

Stoke-on-Trent, 327.3, (839), 364.3, (934)

Oadby and Wigston, 314.0, (179), 331.5, (189)

Canterbury, 313.2, (518), 237.0, (392)

Barking and Dagenham, 298.7, (636), 259.3, (552)

Waltham Forest, 293.2, (812), 209.4, (580)

Redbridge, 291.3, (889), 302.4, (923)

Runnymede, 285.2, (255), 155.4, (139)

Pendle, 284.4, (262), 287.7, (265)

Luton, 280.7, (598), 255.8, (545)

Folkestone and Hythe, 277.9, (314), 210.6, (238)

Dartford, 274.4, (309), 235.3, (265)

Blackburn with Darwen, 271.2, (406), 293.9, (440)

North Kesteven, 266.9, (312), 201.0, (235)

Brentwood, 266.2, (205), 155.8, (120)

Bexley, 258.6, (642), 208.6, (518)

Tonbridge and Malling, 258.0, (341), 227.0, (300)

Newham, 254.9, (900), 229.7, (811)

Leicester, 247.6, (877), 297.6, (1054)

Burnley, 245.2, (218), 289.0, (257)

Bassetlaw, 244.3, (287), 210.3, (247)

Ashford, 239.9, (312), 160.7, (209)

Broxbourne, 239.5, (233), 186.1, (181)

Wolverhampton, 238.8, (629), 270.0, (711)

Thurrock, 236.3, (412), 195.6, (341)

Slough, 234.7, (351), 308.3, (461)

Epping Forest, 232.4, (306), 178.5, (235)

Tower Hamlets, 224.5, (729), 205.7, (668)

Bury, 224.1, (428), 219.4, (419)

Woking, 222.2, (224), 197.4, (199)

Enfield, 220.8, (737), 161.8, (540)

Rochdale, 220.3, (490), 276.1, (614)

Hartlepool, 219.9, (206), 270.1, (253)

East Staffordshire, 217.9, (261), 248.0, (297)

Rossendale, 216.8, (155), 275.6, (197)

Kingston upon Thames, 216.3, (384), 167.3, (297)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 213.2, (276), 266.5, (345)

Harrow, 212.6, (534), 133.4, (335)

Sandwell, 210.4, (691), 282.5, (928)

Doncaster, 209.0, (652), 203.9, (636)

Harlow, 207.9, (181), 220.5, (192)

Peterborough, 204.2, (413), 203.2, (411)

South Tyneside, 204.0, (308), 259.0, (391)

South Kesteven, 202.9, (289), 148.1, (211)

Calderdale, 202.9, (429), 238.3, (504)

West Lindsey, 200.7, (192), 245.6, (235)

Dudley, 199.9, (643), 318.4, (1024)

Walsall, 199.3, (569), 250.8, (716)

Bradford, 199.0, (1074), 244.4, (1319)

Preston, 197.0, (282), 199.1, (285)

Blaby, 196.0, (199), 234.4, (238)

Hull, 195.6, (508), 281.8, (732)

Kirklees, 195.1, (858), 246.7, (1085)

Haringey, 195.1, (524), 126.9, (341)

Northampton, 192.3, (432), 166.5, (374)

Wigan, 189.6, (623), 215.4, (708)

Melton, 189.4, (97), 160.1, (82)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 189.4, (246), 209.4, (272)

Greenwich, 189.3, (545), 144.5, (416)

Birmingham, 189.2, (2160), 240.3, (2744)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 189.0, (186), 205.2, (202)

Rotherham, 188.8, (501), 194.8, (517)

Darlington, 188.2, (201), 253.7, (271)

East Lindsey, 187.0, (265), 284.3, (403)

Southend-on-Sea, 185.1, (339), 129.4, (237)

Merton, 182.0, (376), 159.8, (330)

Bromley, 181.7, (604), 140.2, (466)

Watford, 181.2, (175), 152.2, (147)

Hackney and City of London, 180.9, (526), 135.5, (394)

Hyndburn, 180.2, (146), 266.5, (216)

Middlesbrough, 179.5, (253), 187.3, (264)

Hillingdon, 177.9, (546), 158.0, (485)

Rochford, 177.4, (155), 130.5, (114)

Wakefield, 177.1, (617), 225.4, (785)

Stafford, 177.0, (243), 230.9, (317)

Hastings, 177.0, (164), 74.5, (69)

Tunbridge Wells, 176.9, (210), 86.8, (103)

Cannock Chase, 176.7, (178), 209.4, (211)

South Ribble, 174.2, (193), 216.6, (240)

Newark and Sherwood, 174.0, (213), 189.5, (232)

Chorley, 173.4, (205), 195.4, (231)

Bolton, 172.5, (496), 220.8, (635)

Barnet, 172.3, (682), 143.2, (567)

Sutton, 171.6, (354), 128.9, (266)

North Lincolnshire, 171.2, (295), 236.2, (407)

Gloucester, 171.1, (221), 180.4, (233)

Milton Keynes, 169.2, (456), 142.1, (383)

Bolsover, 168.8, (136), 185.0, (149)

Ealing, 167.1, (571), 175.8, (601)

Manchester, 166.8, (922), 193.0, (1067)

Castle Point, 166.0, (150), 183.7, (166)

Sunderland, 165.6, (460), 176.1, (489)

Reading, 163.8, (265), 130.4, (211)

Rother, 163.4, (157), 129.1, (124)

North East Lincolnshire, 162.9, (260), 229.4, (366)

Scarborough, 162.7, (177), 145.3, (158)

Ipswich, 160.0, (219), 143.2, (196)

Oldham, 159.8, (379), 246.7, (585)

Croydon, 159.3, (616), 128.3, (496)

Lichfield, 158.5, (166), 167.1, (175)

Northumberland, 156.9, (506), 183.6, (592)

South Staffordshire, 154.8, (174), 224.1, (252)

Stockton-on-Tees, 154.5, (305), 218.4, (431)

Craven, 154.0, (88), 112.0, (64)

Hertsmere, 153.5, (161), 139.2, (146)

Hounslow, 152.5, (414), 166.8, (453)

Amber Valley, 152.2, (195), 203.7, (261)

Nottingham, 152.0, (506), 164.9, (549)

Spelthorne, 150.2, (150), 114.2, (114)

Solihull, 150.2, (325), 161.8, (350)

Tandridge, 149.8, (132), 91.9, (81)

East Hertfordshire, 149.6, (224), 124.9, (187)

Wycombe, 148.9, (260), 122.5, (214)

Epsom and Ewell, 148.8, (120), 109.1, (88)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 148.3, (506), 189.9, (648)

Aylesbury Vale, 147.4, (294), 135.9, (271)

Tamworth, 147.3, (113), 246.4, (189)

Brent, 147.1, (485), 163.7, (540)

South Derbyshire, 146.4, (157), 166.0, (178)

County Durham, 145.1, (769), 190.7, (1011)

Barnsley, 145.0, (358), 197.3, (487)

Bracknell Forest, 143.6, (176), 84.0, (103)

Leeds, 143.6, (1139), 179.7, (1425)

North Tyneside, 143.3, (298), 221.2, (460)

Portsmouth, 141.5, (304), 119.1, (256)

Derby, 141.1, (363), 185.8, (478)

Blackpool, 137.7, (192), 167.8, (234)

St Helens, 137.3, (248), 134.0, (242)

Redcar and Cleveland, 136.3, (187), 144.4, (198)

Ribble Valley, 136.3, (83), 159.3, (97)

Surrey Heath, 135.5, (121), 136.6, (122)

Salford, 135.2, (350), 157.6, (408)

Sheffield, 135.1, (790), 183.3, (1072)

Chesterfield, 134.4, (141), 122.0, (128)

South Bucks, 134.2, (94), 131.3, (92)

Sevenoaks, 134.2, (162), 119.3, (144)

Wokingham, 132.7, (227), 109.3, (187)

Ashfield, 132.1, (169), 187.6, (240)

South Gloucestershire, 131.9, (376), 163.1, (465)

Oxford, 131.8, (201), 136.4, (208)

Erewash, 130.9, (151), 108.3, (125)

Lambeth, 130.0, (424), 101.2, (330)

Chelmsford, 129.5, (231), 98.1, (175)

Bristol, 129.3, (599), 186.5, (864)

Coventry, 128.9, (479), 180.1, (669)

West Lancashire, 128.6, (147), 111.1, (127)

South Holland, 127.3, (121), 132.6, (126)

Wellingborough, 126.7, (101), 107.9, (86)

Havant, 126.0, (159), 96.7, (122)

Fenland, 125.7, (128), 89.3, (91)

Wandsworth, 125.6, (414), 101.0, (333)

Three Rivers, 125.4, (117), 130.7, (122)

Lewisham, 124.9, (382), 100.7, (308)

Great Yarmouth, 124.8, (124), 78.5, (78)

Bromsgrove, 124.1, (124), 138.2, (138)

North Warwickshire, 124.1, (81), 203.8, (133)

Halton, 123.6, (160), 139.9, (181)

Charnwood, 123.2, (229), 136.1, (253)

Southwark, 122.9, (392), 98.5, (314)

Gedling, 122.1, (144), 158.6, (187)

Warrington, 121.9, (256), 137.1, (288)

Bedford, 121.8, (211), 109.6, (190)

Islington, 121.3, (294), 103.1, (250)

Norwich, 120.9, (170), 123.8, (174)

Tameside, 120.1, (272), 154.1, (349)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 119.9, (363), 186.2, (564)

Maldon, 118.6, (77), 55.4, (36)

Harborough, 118.3, (111), 171.6, (161)

St Albans, 117.9, (175), 107.1, (159)

Stockport, 117.6, (345), 145.9, (428)

South Northamptonshire, 117.5, (111), 125.9, (119)

Wealden, 116.4, (188), 117.7, (190)

Stevenage, 116.1, (102), 88.8, (78)

Braintree, 115.3, (176), 118.6, (181)

Swindon, 115.2, (256), 139.1, (309)

Welwyn Hatfield, 114.6, (141), 87.8, (108)

Gosport, 114.3, (97), 143.8, (122)

Kensington and Chelsea, 114.0, (178), 103.1, (161)

Mansfield, 113.4, (124), 157.3, (172)

Elmbridge, 113.3, (155), 87.7, (120)

Wyre, 113.3, (127), 117.8, (132)

North Somerset, 113.0, (243), 172.1, (370)

Dacorum, 112.4, (174), 93.0, (144)

Telford and Wrekin, 112.3, (202), 199.1, (358)

Kettering, 112.0, (114), 121.8, (124)

South Norfolk, 110.7, (156), 99.4, (140)

South Somerset, 110.5, (186), 93.9, (158)

Rugby, 110.2, (120), 152.4, (166)

Warwick, 109.9, (158), 107.1, (154)

North West Leicestershire, 109.1, (113), 171.8, (178)

East Devon, 108.7, (159), 123.0, (180)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 107.0, (121), 107.8, (122)

North East Derbyshire, 106.4, (108), 169.5, (172)

Bath and North East Somerset, 105.5, (204), 85.9, (166)

Redditch, 103.2, (88), 204.1, (174)

Reigate and Banstead, 102.9, (153), 88.1, (131)

Fylde, 102.7, (83), 143.6, (116)

Cheshire West and Chester, 102.6, (352), 100.6, (345)

Central Bedfordshire, 102.2, (295), 80.0, (231)

Broadland, 101.7, (133), 124.6, (163)

North Hertfordshire, 101.1, (135), 94.3, (126)

Cheshire East, 101.0, (388), 128.3, (493)

Broxtowe, 100.8, (115), 144.7, (165)

Rushcliffe, 100.7, (120), 99.0, (118)

West Devon, 100.4, (56), 66.3, (37)

Daventry, 100.1, (86), 101.2, (87)

Guildford, 100.0, (149), 107.4, (160)

Mole Valley, 98.6, (86), 108.9, (95)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 98.4, (149), 111.6, (169)

Corby, 98.3, (71), 113.5, (82)

Selby, 98.2, (89), 142.4, (129)

Lancaster, 97.9, (143), 125.3, (183)

Rutland, 97.7, (39), 52.6, (21)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 97.2, (180), 103.2, (191)

Barrow-in-Furness, 96.9, (65), 73.1, (49)

Gateshead, 95.5, (193), 170.7, (345)

Knowsley, 95.5, (144), 120.6, (182)

Richmondshire, 94.9, (51), 104.2, (56)

Chiltern, 94.9, (91), 63.6, (61)

Exeter, 94.4, (124), 102.0, (134)

Basingstoke and Deane, 94.0, (166), 91.7, (162)

Harrogate, 93.3, (150), 89.5, (144)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 93.1, (141), 85.9, (130)

Camden, 92.6, (250), 93.0, (251)

Colchester, 91.9, (179), 70.4, (137)

Westminster, 91.1, (238), 94.9, (248)

High Peak, 89.6, (83), 102.5, (95)

Wyre Forest, 88.9, (90), 147.1, (149)

Liverpool, 88.3, (440), 100.0, (498)

Trafford, 87.6, (208), 121.3, (288)

Cherwell, 84.4, (127), 87.0, (131)

Mid Sussex, 84.1, (127), 92.0, (139)

South Lakeland, 83.7, (88), 85.6, (90)

Richmond upon Thames, 83.3, (165), 86.4, (171)

Uttlesford, 83.3, (76), 80.0, (73)

Tewkesbury, 82.1, (78), 103.1, (98)

Sedgemoor, 82.0, (101), 99.9, (123)

Derbyshire Dales, 81.6, (59), 92.6, (67)

Torridge, 80.6, (55), 102.5, (70)

Fareham, 80.0, (93), 86.9, (101)

Rushmoor, 79.3, (75), 78.2, (74)

Stroud, 79.2, (95), 93.4, (112)

Babergh, 78.2, (72), 86.9, (80)

Worcester, 78.0, (79), 84.0, (85)

East Cambridgeshire, 75.7, (68), 52.3, (47)

Wiltshire, 74.6, (373), 75.6, (378)

Eastbourne, 74.2, (77), 74.2, (77)

Cheltenham, 73.9, (86), 109.2, (127)

South Oxfordshire, 73.9, (105), 52.1, (74)

Forest of Dean, 73.7, (64), 91.0, (79)

Horsham, 73.0, (105), 62.6, (90)

Carlisle, 72.7, (79), 105.8, (115)

Ryedale, 72.2, (40), 102.9, (57)

Breckland, 72.2, (101), 62.2, (87)

Sefton, 72.0, (199), 104.2, (288)

Waverley, 71.2, (90), 74.4, (94)

Somerset West and Taunton, 70.9, (110), 65.1, (101)

Tendring, 70.3, (103), 59.4, (87)

Mendip, 70.1, (81), 109.9, (127)

Hart, 69.0, (67), 63.9, (62)

North Norfolk, 68.7, (72), 85.8, (90)

Cambridge, 68.1, (85), 74.5, (93)

Hambleton, 66.6, (61), 93.9, (86)

Southampton, 66.5, (168), 77.6, (196)

Vale of White Horse, 66.2, (90), 64.7, (88)

Mid Devon, 65.6, (54), 55.9, (46)

Allerdale, 65.5, (64), 82.9, (81)

Arun, 65.3, (105), 55.4, (89)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 65.0, (257), 85.8, (339)

North Devon, 63.8, (62), 112.2, (109)

East Northamptonshire, 62.4, (59), 141.8, (134)

East Hampshire, 61.3, (75), 81.8, (100)

Malvern Hills, 61.0, (48), 66.1, (52)

Shropshire, 59.7, (193), 119.8, (387)

South Cambridgeshire, 59.7, (95), 46.5, (74)

York, 58.4, (123), 82.6, (174)

Brighton and Hove, 58.1, (169), 59.8, (174)

West Berkshire, 57.4, (91), 51.1, (81)

Crawley, 56.9, (64), 71.2, (80)

Herefordshire, 56.5, (109), 71.6, (138)

Wychavon, 56.4, (73), 83.4, (108)

East Suffolk, 55.7, (139), 54.5, (136)

Winchester, 55.3, (69), 82.5, (103)

Wirral, 54.9, (178), 63.6, (206)

Eden, 54.5, (29), 54.5, (29)

Chichester, 52.8, (64), 69.3, (84)

Eastleigh, 52.4, (70), 62.1, (83)

West Suffolk, 50.8, (91), 34.1, (61)

Cotswold, 47.9, (43), 37.8, (34)

Huntingdonshire, 47.2, (84), 57.9, (103)

New Forest, 47.2, (85), 37.8, (68)

Mid Suffolk, 47.2, (49), 38.5, (40)

Stratford-on-Avon, 45.4, (59), 74.6, (97)

Plymouth, 45.0, (118), 79.4, (208)

Teignbridge, 43.2, (58), 49.2, (66)

Test Valley, 42.8, (54), 65.8, (83)

Lewes, 41.6, (43), 65.8, (68)

South Hams, 41.4, (36), 32.2, (28)

West Oxfordshire, 40.7, (45), 44.3, (49)

Dorset, 38.8, (147), 43.3, (164)

Torbay, 36.7, (50), 71.2, (97)

Copeland, 35.2, (24), 58.7, (40)

Adur, 31.1, (20), 46.7, (30)

Worthing, 29.8, (33), 29.8, (33)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 23.6, (135), 29.2, (167)

Isle of Wight, 16.2, (23), 28.2, (40)