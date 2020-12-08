PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir suspended after fourth official accused of racism

Paris St Germain’s home Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended following an alleged incident of racism by the fourth official.

PSG said players from both sides left the pitch in the 23rd minute during their final Group H fixture in Paris.

The French champions said on Twitter that the referee had shown a red card to one of Basaksehir’s staff, with video footage emerging which appeared to show their assistant manager Pierre Webo accusing the fourth official of using racist language.

“After a red card is given by the referee to a member of opposition staff, discussions continue between players and staff of both teams with the referee,” PSG said on Twitter.

“The Basaksehir players decide to go back to the locker room, the Parisians follow them.”

Basaksehir posted a message on their Twitter account which read: “NO TO RACISM #Respect.”