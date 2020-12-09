Coronavirus tests on passenger of prematurely ended cruise now negative

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Singapore’s health ministry says coronavirus tests on an elderly passenger on a Royal Caribbean “cruise to nowhere” who was earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 are negative.

The cruise was cut short and the ship returned to Singapore following the passenger’s previous diagnosis. But Singapore’s health ministry later said new tests on the man were negative.

The 83-year-old passenger on the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting to the ship’s medical centre with diarrhoea and was immediately isolated, Royal Caribbean and Singapore’s Tourism Board said.

But Singapore’s health ministry said later that it retested the man’s original sample as well as a new sample and found them negative. It said it will conduct another test to confirm his status.

Singapore recently began a “safe cruising” pilot programme allowing cruise ships to make round trips from Singapore with no port of call in between. Strict safety measures were imposed, including reducing capacity by half and pre-board testing of passengers. Royal Caribbean is one of two operators licensed to run such trips.

Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore’s Tourism Board, earlier said the man had tested negative prior to boarding. She said his close contacts were isolated and tested negative.

Ms Chang said all leisure activities on board the Quantum of the Seas had ceased immediately and passengers and crew were asked to stay in their cabins until contact tracing was completed. She said all people onboard would undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before leaving the terminal.

The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore (Danial Hakim/AP)

Ms Chang said: “They are being given regular updates and meals are provided directly to their rooms. The wellbeing and safety of our local community, as well as passengers and crew remain a top priority.”

The Singapore Straits Times reported that the vessel, which had 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members on board, returned on the third day of a four-day trip.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that it had worked with the Singapore government to develop a thorough testing and monitoring system.

“That we were able to quickly identify this single case and take immediate action is a sign that the system is working as it was designed to do,” it added.

Singapore, a small but wealthy city-state in south-east Asia, has reported 58,291 coronavirus cases including 29 deaths.