Banksy-style artwork of sneezing woman appears on wall

A Banksy-style mural depicting an elderly woman sneezing and spitting out her dentures has appeared on the side of a house in Bristol.

The stencil image was first discovered on Thursday morning, on the external wall of the semi-detached property in Vale Street in the Totterdown area of the city.

It shows a woman wearing a headscarf and holding a handkerchief, bending over while sneezing, forcing her to release her walking stick and handbag and causing her dentures to shoot out of her mouth.

Secretive street artist Banksy has yet to confirm whether he is behind the mural, usually choosing to authenticate his work through his Instagram account.

Vale Street is said to be the steepest in England, with its 22-degree gradient put to use during annual Easter Sunday egg-rolling competitions.

The PA news agency understands the property which now bears the artwork was recently put up for sale.

Vale Street in the Totterdown area of Bristol is said to be the steepest in England (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

Fred Loosemore, 28, a furniture maker who rented a room in the property until recently, said he would screw a piece of clear acrylic over the artwork to protect it.

He told PA: “We wanted to come up because people will deface it, and luckily we’ve got a workshop and a massive piece of acrylic we’ve got left over. We’re going to screw it on now.

“When we lived here so many people would come, especially on bikes and stuff because they were trying to do the challenge up the hills. It’s a great spot.

“The artwork is so nice. It’s so relevant, isn’t it?”