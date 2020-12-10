Javicia Leslie debuts in Batwoman’s season two trailer

Javicia Leslie declares it is “time to be powerful” as she makes her debut as Batwoman in the show’s season two trailer.

The 33-year-old has replaced Ruby Rose, 34, as the crimefighting superhero and the forthcoming series will see her take over the mantle of the Caped Crusader.

The one-minute teaser sees Leslie’s character Ryan Wilder don a newly designed red and black suit before taking to the wheel of a similarly updated Batmobile.

The villainous Alice, played by Rachel Skarsten, welcomes her new adversary, saying: “I like the new girl. She’s going to be a handful.”

But the trailer also suggests Wilder faces a challenge to convince Gotham City she is a worthy successor to the Batwoman name.

German-born Leslie is the first black actress to play the character in a live-action film or TV.

Ruby Rose (Billy Benight/PA)

She is best known for starring in two seasons of TV comedy God Friended Me.

Her character of Wilder has been described as “likeable and messy”.

She was cast in the role after Australian star Rose announced in May she was making the “very difficult decision” to step down.

Batwoman airs on E4 in the UK.