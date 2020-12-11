Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Two children die in house fire

by Press Association
December 11 2020, 9.15am Updated: December 11 2020, 10.50am
Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury, Cambridgeshire, (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two children have died in a house fire in Cambridgeshire.

Police said it is believed the fire broke out at around 7am on Thursday at the three-storey house in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement: “A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.”

Emergency services have been at the scene since Thursday morning.