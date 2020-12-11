Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / UK & World

French ticketholder wins £175m EuroMillions jackpot

by Press Association
December 11 2020, 10.27pm Updated: December 11 2020, 10.32pm
Syndicate Post image
The largest ever EuroMillions jackpot has been won by a French ticketholder (PA)

The largest ever EuroMillions jackpot worth an estimated £175 million has been won by a French ticketholder in Friday night’s draw.

Friday’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were: 06, 09, 13, 24, 41.

The Lucky Stars were: 03, 12.

In the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire was created: XBZK65114.

The jackpot was capped at 200 million euro – estimated at £175 million by Camelot.