What the papers say – December 12

Britain’s firing of a warning shot to Brussels over a no-deal Brexit leads many of the Saturday papers.

The Royal Navy will be given the power to arrest EU fishermen who illegally enter Britain’s waters if Boris Johnson fails to secure a Brexit deal, according to The Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.

The Times 12/12/20 The Duchess of Cambridge and her children, Louis, 2, Charlotte, 5, and George, 7, enjoy a pantomime at the London Palladium to thank key workers. Photo : Aaron Chown/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/h2x04rNnEN — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 11, 2020 Saturday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Gunships To Guard Our Fish” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hqoz9Z2Q4F — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 11, 2020 Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/ii1QkHRZ2j — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 11, 2020

The Independent quotes the Prime Minister as saying a no-deal Brexit, which now appears likely, would be “wonderful”.

The Financial Times Weekend reports Brussels has urged EU governments “not to entertain the idea of side deals” with Whitehall if trade talks fail.

Tomorrow's front page: the EU urges member states to press the UK for early talks as soon as it crashes out pic.twitter.com/fzy7iKAfgX — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) December 11, 2020

The Daily Star calls France’s president a “great pudding” as it tells him to “Shove your cake, Mr Macron. And your bloody croissants!”.

Meanwhile, scientists have asked families to rethink their Christmas plans and ignore the easing of pandemic rules amid fears of rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the UK, The Guardian says.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers have threatened schools with legal action if they close before the end of term.

An NHS software problem has led some family doctors to say in the i weekend that they are not ready to administer Covid-19 vaccinations this week.

i weekend: “NHS IT chaos hits vaccines at your GP” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J5Z8xLEqBE — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 11, 2020

And Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband appears on the front of the Daily Mirror to call for greater funding for dementia care, which is echoed by friends of the late actress in The Sun.