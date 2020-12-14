What the papers say – December 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers have struck mostly optimistic tones over hopes of a Brexit deal through the latest extension of trade talks between the EU and the UK.

The Times leads with an upbeat theme, saying the talks have been extended “amid signs of progress” that a deal can be struck.

The Times 14/12/20 The spy turned author who garnered critical acclaim for bestsellers such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy has died at the age of 89 from pneumonia. Photo : Francesco Guidicini for The Sunday Times. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/onxbjthQDj — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 13, 2020

The Daily Express treads a similar line, saying there is hope the EU has “finally got the message” and is showing a greater appreciation of the UK’s demands that its sovereignty be respected.

EXPRESS: At long last….has EU finally got the message? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4d4EFov342 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 13, 2020

And The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian say hopes of a deal have increased as it predicts the talks could go right up to the deadline of New Year’s Eve.

TELEGRAPH: Brexit talks until New Year’s Eve as latest deadline missed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fgkk1wuPif — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 13, 2020 Guardian front page, Monday 14 December 2020: PM and Von der Leyen vow to go ‘extra mile’ to get deal pic.twitter.com/GC3jdL780w — The Guardian (@guardian) December 13, 2020

The Independent, however, says the Brexit talks will “go to the wire” and repeats Boris Johnson’s warning a no-deal exit was still the most likely outcome.

The Financial Times highlights that both sides are still “split on key issues” over the talks, which also lead the i and Metro.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday December 14 https://t.co/UY3zo6MZQ6 pic.twitter.com/8kOA1rtSeV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 13, 2020 I: Extra extra time to find deal with EU #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F1DmzDOolC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 13, 2020 METRO: We’re into extra time #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Qlxn4PNzEb — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports on the “final push” for trade talks in a bid to avoid what it says would be a “no-deal disaster”, while also reporting on singer Linda Nolan’s cancer battle.

The Daily Mail leads on a new “bombshell” about the Duke of York, reporting that contrary to his earlier assertions Prince Andrew did in fact stay in the New York mansion of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sun splashes with a story claiming Princess Beatrice flouted Covid guidelines on a night out in London.

Tomorrow's front page: Maisie Smith is pulled over by police after being caught speeding to Strictly dance rehearsals https://t.co/ME0QbmAlpq pic.twitter.com/iHUUWU3fqN — The Sun (@TheSun) December 13, 2020

And the Daily Star leads on TV personality Piers Morgan outing himself as a “Covidiot” for going without a mask in a taxi.