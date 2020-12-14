Google outage leaves users unable to access YouTube and Gmail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs have gone down for users around the world, leaving people unable to access the platforms.

The technology giant’s service status website confirmed the firm’s entire suite of apps had suffered an outage but did not confirm what had caused the issue or a timeframe for when services would return online.

Google’s range of services also includes Google Maps, as well as Calendar and its cloud storage Google Drive app – all of which were listed as down by the tech giant.

Google said it was “aware of the problem” and that it had left the “majority” of users unable to access its services.

Visitors attempting to visit the YouTube website were met with an error message which said: “Something went wrong”.

Service monitoring website Down Detector also reported users had flagged issues accessing the Google Play Store and the Google Meet and Hangouts communications tools.

Some of Google’s services are among the most widely used in the world – YouTube has more than two billion active users, while Gmail is the world’s most popular email platform with more than 1.5 billion users.

Many took to social media to share their frustration with the outage, with the technology giant quickly trending on Twitter.