Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Wales

Here are the latest figures for the seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases for every local authority area in Wales.

The figures, for the seven days to December 10, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

Rates have risen in 20 of the 22 local authority areas.

The biggest rise is in Merthyr Tydfil, where the rate is up from 470.8 to 822.2 – the highest in Wales.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on December 14.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3.

Merthyr Tydfil, 822.2, (496), 470.8, (284)

Neath Port Talbot, 722.2, (1035), 614.7, (881)

Bridgend, 649.4, (955), 344.8, (507)

Newport, 621.3, (961), 391.8, (606)

Swansea, 617.4, (1525), 428.4, (1058)

Caerphilly, 588.2, (1065), 393.2, (712)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, 584.4, (1410), 395.0, (953)

Blaenau Gwent, 575.4, (402), 499.6, (349)

Torfaen, 488.5, (459), 414.0, (389)

Cardiff, 450.8, (1654), 322.7, (1184)

Carmarthenshire, 413.2, (780), 271.8, (513)

Vale of Glamorgan, 312.2, (417), 223.8, (299)

Monmouthshire, 311.9, (295), 265.4, (251)

Wrexham, 249.3, (339), 207.4, (282)

Flintshire, 208.2, (325), 129.4, (202)

Ceredigion, 173.3, (126), 162.3, (118)

Pembrokeshire, 159.8, (201), 174.9, (220)

Powys, 129.1, (171), 90.6, (120)

Denbighshire, 123.3, (118), 83.6, (80)

Conwy, 91.3, (107), 53.8, (63)

Gwynedd, 48.2, (60), 43.4, (54)

Isle of Anglesey, 34.3, (24), 51.4, (36)