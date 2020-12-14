Protesters arrested after Parliament Square demo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Almost a dozen people have been arrested after a demonstration by around 200 protesters in London’s Parliament Square.

Police said “a number of individuals became violent” during Monday’s gathering and 11 were arrested for a variety of alleged offences including breach of Covid-19 regulations, Public Order Act offences and assaulting an emergency worker.

People take part in a protest in Parliament Square (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Protesters were pictured holding anti-vaccine placards.

The group marched together to a number of different locations, including Victoria Street, where two members of the public entered a business premises and were arrested for breaching coronavirus regulations, police said.

One man who became violent and was detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker was taken to hospital under police custody after suffering a head injury when he was struck by a baton, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said his injury is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Demonstrators at the protest (Luciana Guerra/PA)

The Met said officers were made aware of a planned demonstration in Parliament Square and that participants were spoken to and told to go home when it became clear they were not complying with Government guidance or their own risk assessment.

Arrests took place when the demonstrators “ignored” police directions, the Met said.