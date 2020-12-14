Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 222 have seen a rise in case rates, 91 have seen a fall, and two areas are unchanged.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,008 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10 – the equivalent of 671.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 593.0 in the seven days to December 3.

Basildon in Essex is in second place, where the rate has risen sharply from 391.0 to 643.2, with 1,204 new cases.

Medway, also in Kent, has the third highest rate, up from 613.5 to 638.7, with 1,779 new cases.

Aside from Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Ashford (up from 220.7 to 496.8, with 646 new cases); Hastings (up from 153.2 to 396.1, with 367 new cases); and Canterbury (up from 273.3 to 506.7, with 838 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3.

Swale, 671.6, (1008), 593.0, (890)

Basildon, 643.2, (1204), 391.0, (732)

Medway, 638.7, (1779), 613.5, (1709)

Havering, 540.9, (1404), 348.3, (904)

Dover, 523.1, (618), 342.0, (404)

Maidstone, 513.9, (883), 415.0, (713)

Canterbury, 506.7, (838), 273.3, (452)

Ashford, 496.8, (646), 220.7, (287)

Gravesham, 490.9, (525), 380.6, (407)

Lincoln, 479.4, (476), 381.7, (379)

Broxbourne, 446.1, (434), 235.4, (229)

Epping Forest, 443.5, (584), 228.6, (301)

Redbridge, 438.7, (1339), 294.5, (899)

Barking and Dagenham, 436.8, (930), 307.6, (655)

Thurrock, 431.9, (753), 225.4, (393)

Thanet, 426.3, (605), 450.2, (639)

Brentwood, 420.7, (324), 251.9, (194)

Boston, 419.0, (294), 447.5, (314)

Folkestone and Hythe, 412.4, (466), 267.3, (302)

Waltham Forest, 406.9, (1127), 275.5, (763)

Tonbridge and Malling, 402.6, (532), 252.0, (333)

Hastings, 396.1, (367), 153.2, (142)

Enfield, 385.3, (1286), 204.6, (683)

Dartford, 376.5, (424), 271.7, (306)

Newham, 371.2, (1311), 246.4, (870)

Bexley, 356.4, (885), 248.1, (616)

Tower Hamlets, 340.0, (1104), 215.9, (701)

Southend-on-Sea, 329.8, (604), 177.5, (325)

Slough, 324.3, (485), 242.7, (363)

Castle Point, 323.1, (292), 177.0, (160)

Braintree, 312.6, (477), 108.1, (165)

Chelmsford, 299.9, (535), 112.7, (201)

Burnley, 298.0, (265), 265.4, (236)

Luton, 297.1, (633), 280.2, (597)

Rochford, 296.4, (259), 161.4, (141)

Stoke-on-Trent, 295.3, (757), 353.4, (906)

Bromley, 291.6, (969), 176.9, (588)

Merton, 290.5, (600), 194.6, (402)

Watford, 284.7, (275), 182.2, (176)

Kingston upon Thames, 282.8, (502), 208.4, (370)

East Staffordshire, 281.4, (337), 213.8, (256)

Harlow, 277.9, (242), 225.1, (196)

South Tyneside, 274.9, (415), 215.3, (325)

Greenwich, 272.3, (784), 175.4, (505)

Harrow, 269.5, (677), 197.1, (495)

Haringey, 268.8, (722), 182.4, (490)

Tunbridge Wells, 268.7, (319), 158.4, (188)

Wolverhampton, 268.1, (706), 244.2, (643)

West Lindsey, 267.6, (256), 193.4, (185)

Sutton, 266.1, (549), 156.5, (323)

Milton Keynes, 263.1, (709), 179.6, (484)

Woking, 262.9, (265), 217.3, (219)

Peterborough, 262.0, (530), 194.8, (394)

Hertsmere, 259.2, (272), 152.5, (160)

Leicester, 255.2, (904), 247.3, (876)

Oadby and Wigston, 254.3, (145), 289.4, (165)

Rother, 254.0, (244), 158.2, (152)

Hackney and City of London, 253.4, (737), 168.5, (490)

South Derbyshire, 249.9, (268), 127.7, (137)

Stafford, 249.1, (342), 174.1, (239)

Croydon, 243.6, (942), 157.7, (610)

Blackburn with Darwen, 241.8, (362), 283.9, (425)

Pendle, 233.4, (215), 289.9, (267)

North Kesteven, 230.9, (270), 259.2, (303)

Aylesbury Vale, 228.6, (456), 138.9, (277)

Hillingdon, 223.2, (685), 171.4, (526)

Melton, 222.6, (114), 191.4, (98)

Gloucester, 222.3, (287), 159.5, (206)

Bassetlaw, 222.2, (261), 256.3, (301)

Hounslow, 221.7, (602), 148.8, (404)

Rotherham, 220.0, (584), 189.9, (504)

Rossendale, 219.6, (157), 235.0, (168)

Hartlepool, 218.9, (205), 244.5, (229)

Spelthorne, 218.3, (218), 140.2, (140)

Blaby, 217.7, (221), 199.0, (202)

Chorley, 215.7, (255), 161.6, (191)

Central Bedfordshire, 215.1, (621), 90.8, (262)

Lewisham, 213.8, (654), 117.7, (360)

Preston, 213.8, (306), 196.3, (281)

Sevenoaks, 212.8, (257), 129.2, (156)

Brent, 212.3, (700), 149.2, (492)

Northampton, 211.5, (475), 187.9, (422)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 211.3, (208), 203.2, (200)

Runnymede, 210.2, (188), 277.3, (248)

Barnet, 208.9, (827), 166.0, (657)

Tandridge, 208.8, (184), 148.6, (131)

Middlesbrough, 208.5, (294), 170.9, (241)

Bury, 208.4, (398), 226.2, (432)

Reading, 208.3, (337), 147.7, (239)

Southwark, 207.9, (663), 117.9, (376)

Lambeth, 207.6, (677), 124.2, (405)

Cannock Chase, 206.4, (208), 186.6, (188)

Bolsover, 204.8, (165), 149.0, (120)

Rochdale, 203.7, (453), 223.5, (497)

Birmingham, 203.1, (2319), 188.1, (2148)

Dudley, 201.5, (648), 214.6, (690)

Bracknell Forest, 200.7, (246), 144.4, (177)

Wandsworth, 199.6, (658), 119.2, (393)

Ipswich, 199.4, (273), 141.0, (193)

Islington, 197.6, (479), 118.4, (287)

Bedford, 197.4, (342), 118.3, (205)

Ribble Valley, 197.1, (120), 139.6, (85)

Hull, 196.3, (510), 201.7, (524)

Ealing, 196.0, (670), 166.2, (568)

Surrey Heath, 196.0, (175), 131.0, (117)

Wycombe, 193.5, (338), 146.0, (255)

Sandwell, 193.0, (634), 221.6, (728)

Portsmouth, 192.6, (414), 134.0, (288)

Epsom and Ewell, 192.2, (155), 150.1, (121)

Darlington, 191.9, (205), 206.0, (220)

Dacorum, 190.6, (295), 108.6, (168)

South Ribble, 186.8, (207), 154.3, (171)

Maldon, 186.4, (121), 115.5, (75)

Derby, 185.8, (478), 134.9, (347)

Havant, 185.4, (234), 115.7, (146)

Doncaster, 184.7, (576), 214.8, (670)

Forest of Dean, 184.4, (160), 68.0, (59)

East Lindsey, 182.7, (259), 197.6, (280)

Three Rivers, 182.2, (170), 141.4, (132)

South Bucks, 181.3, (127), 112.8, (79)

Warwick, 180.2, (259), 104.3, (150)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 180.0, (233), 235.6, (305)

Manchester, 177.3, (980), 169.7, (938)

Chiltern, 177.2, (170), 90.7, (87)

Gedling, 176.4, (208), 132.3, (156)

Wigan, 176.2, (579), 188.3, (619)

Bradford, 172.7, (932), 204.2, (1102)

South Kesteven, 172.0, (245), 211.3, (301)

Oldham, 171.7, (407), 161.1, (382)

Walsall, 171.3, (489), 203.9, (582)

Rushmoor, 171.2, (162), 72.9, (69)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 169.1, (313), 95.1, (176)

Ashfield, 168.9, (216), 131.3, (168)

Mansfield, 167.4, (183), 131.7, (144)

Wokingham, 166.0, (284), 133.2, (228)

Newark and Sherwood, 165.8, (203), 174.8, (214)

East Hertfordshire, 164.9, (247), 148.9, (223)

Oxford, 163.3, (249), 124.6, (190)

Bromsgrove, 163.2, (163), 108.1, (108)

North Lincolnshire, 163.1, (281), 171.2, (295)

Blackpool, 162.8, (227), 136.3, (190)

Calderdale, 162.7, (344), 210.9, (446)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 162.5, (211), 185.6, (241)

Kirklees, 161.9, (712), 201.0, (884)

Richmond upon Thames, 161.1, (319), 83.3, (165)

North Warwickshire, 160.9, (105), 118.0, (77)

Wakefield, 159.3, (555), 178.3, (621)

Stockton-on-Tees, 158.6, (313), 169.2, (334)

Scarborough, 158.2, (172), 162.7, (177)

Hyndburn, 156.7, (127), 201.1, (163)

South Staffordshire, 156.5, (176), 160.1, (180)

West Lancashire, 154.8, (177), 124.2, (142)

Amber Valley, 154.5, (198), 160.0, (205)

Elmbridge, 153.5, (210), 110.4, (151)

South Gloucestershire, 153.3, (437), 134.3, (383)

Northumberland, 153.2, (494), 166.9, (538)

Sunderland, 152.7, (424), 161.7, (449)

Nottingham, 152.6, (508), 155.9, (519)

County Durham, 151.1, (801), 148.5, (787)

Coventry, 150.5, (559), 132.7, (493)

Great Yarmouth, 150.0, (149), 120.8, (120)

Lichfield, 148.9, (156), 154.6, (162)

Solihull, 147.9, (320), 147.4, (319)

High Peak, 147.8, (137), 84.2, (78)

Rugby, 145.0, (158), 114.7, (125)

Wellingborough, 144.3, (115), 126.7, (101)

Camden, 143.7, (388), 90.0, (243)

Redcar and Cleveland, 142.9, (196), 129.1, (177)

Harborough, 142.8, (134), 114.1, (107)

Bolton, 142.2, (409), 179.1, (515)

Kensington and Chelsea, 142.2, (222), 103.8, (162)

South Holland, 141.0, (134), 151.5, (144)

Barrow-in-Furness, 140.2, (94), 99.9, (67)

Welwyn Hatfield, 139.8, (172), 113.0, (139)

Uttlesford, 139.1, (127), 93.1, (85)

Warrington, 139.0, (292), 122.8, (258)

Guildford, 138.3, (206), 106.7, (159)

Salford, 136.8, (354), 134.1, (347)

Wealden, 136.2, (220), 115.2, (186)

Leeds, 135.7, (1076), 151.0, (1198)

Barnsley, 134.9, (333), 151.5, (374)

Sheffield, 134.7, (788), 150.0, (877)

Telford and Wrekin, 134.6, (242), 114.0, (205)

East Northamptonshire, 134.4, (127), 117.4, (111)

Rutland, 132.7, (53), 90.2, (36)

Westminster, 131.6, (344), 91.5, (239)

St Albans, 130.7, (194), 115.2, (171)

Norwich, 130.2, (183), 130.2, (183)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 129.9, (147), 113.1, (128)

Reigate and Banstead, 129.7, (193), 102.9, (153)

Halton, 127.5, (165), 112.8, (146)

Gosport, 127.3, (108), 122.6, (104)

South Somerset, 127.1, (214), 110.5, (186)

South Northamptonshire, 127.0, (120), 110.1, (104)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 126.8, (192), 97.1, (147)

North Somerset, 126.0, (271), 118.1, (254)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 125.7, (429), 156.8, (535)

Cherwell, 125.6, (189), 83.7, (126)

North West Leicestershire, 125.5, (130), 116.8, (121)

North Tyneside, 125.1, (260), 152.9, (318)

Stroud, 125.0, (150), 83.4, (100)

Chesterfield, 124.9, (131), 138.2, (145)

Lancaster, 124.6, (182), 111.6, (163)

West Berkshire, 124.3, (197), 53.6, (85)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 124.2, (376), 129.8, (393)

Tamworth, 123.9, (95), 159.1, (122)

Mole Valley, 123.8, (108), 111.2, (97)

Charnwood, 123.8, (230), 128.1, (238)

Fenland, 123.7, (126), 118.8, (121)

St Helens, 122.4, (221), 133.5, (241)

Broadland, 122.3, (160), 111.6, (146)

Wyre, 122.2, (137), 112.4, (126)

Broxtowe, 121.9, (139), 110.5, (126)

North Devon, 120.4, (117), 67.9, (66)

Waverley, 117.9, (149), 68.1, (86)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 117.6, (178), 113.6, (172)

Wyre Forest, 117.5, (119), 95.8, (97)

Redditch, 117.3, (100), 123.2, (105)

Stevenage, 116.1, (102), 129.8, (114)

Cheshire West and Chester, 115.4, (396), 103.8, (356)

North East Lincolnshire, 115.3, (184), 180.5, (288)

Bristol,115.0, (533), 140.7, (652)

East Devon, 114.8, (168), 110.7, (162)

North East Derbyshire, 114.3, (116), 106.4, (108)

Craven, 113.8, (65), 140.0, (80)

Erewash, 113.5, (131), 130.9, (151)

South Lakeland, 113.2, (119), 98.0, (103)

Mid Sussex, 113.2, (171), 94.0, (142)

Crawley, 113.0, (127), 53.4, (60)

Sedgemoor, 112.8, (139), 76.3, (94)

Selby, 112.6, (102), 98.2, (89)

Swindon, 111.6, (248), 114.8, (255)

Stockport, 111.4, (327), 114.9, (337)

North Hertfordshire, 110.8, (148), 96.6, (129)

Cheshire East, 108.8, (418), 105.2, (404)

Fylde, 107.7, (87), 107.7, (87)

Hart, 106.1, (103), 63.9, (62)

South Oxfordshire, 105.6, (150), 71.8, (102)

Tendring, 104.4, (153), 71.6, (105)

Trafford, 104.1, (247), 92.7, (220)

Carlisle, 103.1, (112), 68.1, (74)

Arun, 101.4, (163), 65.3, (105)

Colchester, 100.7, (196), 91.4, (178)

Cheltenham, 100.6, (117), 72.2, (84)

Fareham, 99.8, (116), 80.0, (93)

Corby, 99.7, (72), 96.9, (70)

Eastbourne, 99.3, (103), 71.3, (74)

Knowsley, 98.1, (148), 100.8, (152)

East Cambridgeshire, 98.0, (88), 74.6, (67)

Tameside, 97.6, (221), 119.2, (270)

Basingstoke and Deane, 97.4, (172), 99.7, (176)

South Norfolk, 97.2, (137), 107.9, (152)

Horsham, 96.7, (139), 70.9, (102)

Mendip, 96.0, (111), 72.7, (84)

Daventry, 95.4, (82), 101.2, (87)

Kettering, 94.3, (96), 119.9, (122)

Gateshead, 92.1, (186), 107.4, (217)

Shropshire, 91.3, (295), 64.4, (208)

Tewkesbury, 90.5, (86), 86.3, (82)

Liverpool, 90.4, (450), 91.0, (453)

Eden, 90.1, (48), 48.8, (26)

Babergh, 89.1, (82), 88.0, (81)

Bath and North East Somerset, 89.0, (172), 99.9, (193)

Breckland, 88.6, (124), 62.9, (88)

Exeter, 87.5, (115), 99.7, (131)

Stratford-on-Avon, 86.9, (113), 49.2, (64)

Wychavon, 85.8, (111), 58.7, (76)

South Cambridgeshire, 83.6, (133), 57.2, (91)

Cambridge, 83.3, (104), 68.1, (85)

Vale of White Horse, 82.3, (112), 70.6, (96)

Rushcliffe, 81.4, (97), 105.7, (126)

Brighton and Hove, 80.4, (234), 65.3, (190)

Southampton, 80.4, (203), 66.9, (169)

Richmondshire, 80.0, (43), 98.6, (53)

Adur, 79.3, (51), 35.8, (23)

New Forest, 78.9, (142), 39.4, (71)

Somerset West and Taunton, 78.7, (122), 75.4, (117)

Chichester, 78.4, (95), 44.6, (54)

East Suffolk, 78.2, (195), 52.9, (132)

Mid Devon, 77.8, (64), 69.2, (57)

Harrogate, 77.7, (125), 100.1, (161)

Derbyshire Dales, 76.0, (55), 80.2, (58)

East Hampshire, 76.0, (93), 56.4, (69)

West Devon, 75.3, (42), 87.8, (49)

Lewes, 74.6, (77), 45.5, (47)

West Oxfordshire, 72.3, (80), 44.3, (49)

Ryedale, 72.2, (40), 70.4, (39)

Wiltshire, 72.0, (360), 76.0, (380)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 68.8, (272), 67.0, (265)

Worcester, 68.2, (69), 73.1, (74)

Plymouth, 67.1, (176), 54.9, (144)

Worthing, 66.9, (74), 27.1, (30)

Wirral, 66.0, (214), 52.2, (169)

Sefton, 65.8, (182), 73.1, (202)

West Suffolk, 64.8, (116), 53.1, (95)

York, 62.2, (131), 63.1, (133)

Mid Suffolk, 61.6, (64), 50.1, (52)

Allerdale, 61.4, (60), 68.5, (67)

Eastleigh, 60.6, (81), 56.1, (75)

Huntingdonshire, 58.4, (104), 46.6, (83)

North Norfolk, 57.2, (60), 66.8, (70)

Torridge, 55.7, (38), 89.4, (61)

Winchester, 53.7, (67), 59.3, (74)

Test Valley, 51.5, (65), 46.8, (59)

Teignbridge, 51.4, (69), 42.5, (57)

Hambleton, 48.0, (44), 63.3, (58)

Herefordshire, 45.6, (88), 59.1, (114)

Cotswold, 44.5, (40), 52.3, (47)

Dorset, 43.3, (164), 39.6, (150)

Malvern Hills, 39.4, (31), 63.5, (50)

Torbay, 34.5, (47), 41.1, (56)

South Hams, 29.9, (26), 39.1, (34)

Copeland, 22.0, (15), 44.0, (30)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 20.6, (118), 25.9, (148)

Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 19.8, (28)