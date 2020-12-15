104-year-old woman wishes for ‘good health’ after recovering from coronavirus

A centenarian has been discharged from a hospital in Spain after recovering from coronavirus, one year after overcoming influenza.
104-year-old Elena wished for “good health”, with medical staff applauding her as she exited the hospital in Madrid.
“I make a wish for good health, may it never be missing. And everything should get fixed, for good,” Elena said.
Alvaro Alejandre de Ona, a doctor at the hospital, said: “She is a 104-year-old patient, who lives at home, she is a survivor.
“We have had her admitted here mainly because of her age, it was something that worried us. We are very happy. It is always a joy to see something like this end very well.”
Elena was in the Covid-19 ward at Gregorio Maranon hospital for 14 days, and is the 4,149th recovered coronavirus patient discharged from the hospital.
