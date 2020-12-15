In Pictures: Londoners make most of freedom before restrictions take hold

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People across the capital have been making the most of their last hours of freedom before Tier 3 restrictions come into force.

Bars and restaurants in London will be forced to close, except for takeaway services, from midnight.

Parts of Essex and Hertfordshire were also being moved into Tier 3 restrictions.

Londoners took to West End bars and restaurants on Tuesday evening ahead of the measures coming into force.

Meanwhile, large queues formed outside the London Palladium ahead of the pantomime Pantoland, which is being performed for the last time.

The theatre industry has appealed for extra support from the Government to help the sector amid the tightened restrictions.

A poll on Tuesday suggested the majority of Britons believe the nationwide relaxation of rules for Christmas should be scrapped.

The YouGov survey of 3,856 adults on Tuesday indicated that 57% believe the plans should be dropped and that the current rules should remain in place during the festive period. Some 31% said the easing should go ahead as planned, while 12% said they were unsure.