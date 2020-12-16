Police name mother and daughter found dead in west London

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter who were found dead in west London have been named by police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, and Ziana Bagoan, but do not believe anyone else was involved.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow, after police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4pm on Monday.

The mother worked as an anaesthetist’s assistant for University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokeswoman said: “We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi and her child.

“Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“Shiwangi was a highly valued member of our team and she will be missed by her colleagues.

“As the police are currently investigating the circumstances around the deaths, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance said: “This is a tragic incident. We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi, a young mother, and her daughter.

“Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult and upsetting time.

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances around their deaths, and inquiries continue.”