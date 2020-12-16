US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quarantines after coronavirus exposure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The State Department has said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has come into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and is now quarantining.

It said Mr Pompeo has tested negative for the virus but is being monitored by medical professionals.

The department said it would not identify the infected person with whom Mr Pompeo came into contact for privacy reasons.

The announcement comes as Mr Pompeo and the department have been criticised for hosting holiday parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid,” the department said.

“The secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine.

“He is being closely monitored by the department’s medical team.”

Mr Pompeo had been expected to attend US President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting later on Wednesday, although the appointment was not listed on his public schedule.

He had also tentatively planned to meet with president-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to succeed him, Antony Blinken, on Thursday.

The status of that meeting was not immediately clear.