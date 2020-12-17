PA sport quiz of 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, sports fans will look back on a year like no other.

It is time to reflect on the highs – and possibly a few lows – over the past 12 months.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key events of 2020 – but no peeking at the answers.

Fallon Sherrock became the first women to win a game in the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Q1: Peter Wright was the eventual winner at the start of the year, but which darts player ended the historic run of Fallon Sherrock at the PDC World Championship?

Q2: Name the finalists of the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney.

Q3: Which teams played in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami?

Q4: Who was runner-up to men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open?

“This is a big success. We want to win every competition and to win this one three times in a row, it’s incredible.” – Pep.#EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/lf4K4mhI1v — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 2, 2020

Q5: Manchester City claimed a third successive Carabao Cup after beating which team 2-1 at Wembley?

Q6: Epatante won which signature race at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival during March?

Q7: Who replaced Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager at the start of April?

Q8: Motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss, who claimed 16 grand prix victories, died in April at the age of 90. How many times did he win the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship title?

Sir Stirling Moss died aged 90 during April (Nick Ansell/PA)

Q9: England captain Harry Kane bought the shirt sponsorship to which Sky Bet League Two club’s 2020-21 kit?

Q10: Who was re-elected as chairman of World Rugby during May?

Q11: Name the horse which won the the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle on June 1 – the first race in Britain since meetings were last held on March 17.

Q12: Which player held aloft a makeshift trophy made out of a dinner plate as he celebrated overall victory in the PDC Home Tour?

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (centre) lifted the Premier League trophy following Project Restart (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Q13: In their first match since securing the Premier League title, Liverpool were beaten 4-0 by which team at the start of July?

Q14: Name the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner of the 2020 Investec Derby at Epsom.

Q15: What almost scuppered Lewis Hamilton’s bid to win the British Grand Prix on the final lap?

Q16: Which golfer won the 2020 US PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco?

Novak Djokovic did not enjoy his return to action at Flushing Meadows during September (Elizabeth Pantaleo/PA)

Q17: Why was men’s singles title favourite Novak Djokovic defaulted from the US Open?

Q18: During September, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced they wanted to invest in which National League club?

Q19: Who won the Vitality T20 Blast, beating Surrey in the final at Edgbaston?

Q20: Exeter defeated which team to win the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham?

David Marshall was Scotland’s hero in Belgrade – but who saw their crucial spot-kick saved? (Novak Djurovic/PA)

Q21: Whose penalty did David Marshall save to secure Scotland a place at the delayed Euro 2020 finals with a shoot-out victory over Serbia in Belgrade?

Q22: Which player scored a last-gasp try as St Helens beat Wigan 8-4 in the most dramatic of endings to the Super League Grand Final?

Q23: Anthony Joshua retained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles after a ninth-round stoppage of which fighter in London on December 12?

Q24: Which British driver stepped in to replace Lewis Hamilton, who was recovering from Covid-19, at the Sakhir Grand Prix?

Q25: Darts player Peter Wright opened up the defence of his PDC World Championship title dressed as which Christmas character at Alexandra Palace?

Answers

DOBEY DOES IT! Chris Dobey ends Fallon's fairytale at Alexandra Palace as he defeats Fallon Sherrock 4-2… What a story Sherrock has created at this World Championship. pic.twitter.com/8kud9UZnE9 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2019

Q1: Chris Dobey

Q2: Serbia (winners) and Spain

Q3: The Kansas City Chiefs (winners) and the San Francisco 49ers

Q4: Dominic Thiem

Q5: Aston Villa

Q6: Champion Hurdle

Q7: Stephen Kenny

Q8: Moss never won the title

Very proud to announce that I'm supporting the club that gave me my first pro start and three amazing causes by sponsoring @leytonorientfc's shirts for the 2020/21 season. pic.twitter.com/hTh1M7xNf3 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 14, 2020

Q9: Leyton Orient

Q10: Sir Bill Beaumont

Q11: Zodiakos

Q12: Nathan Aspinall

Q13: Manchester City

Q14: Serpentine

Q15: A puncture

Q16: Collin Morikawa

Q17: Hitting a line judge with a ball

Q18: Wrexham

Q19: Nottinghamshire Outlaws

Q20: Wasps

"A night for the players, a night for the fans, a night for all of Scotland!" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 What a moment for Scotland and what a moment for David Marshall! 🙌 After 22 long years, the Tartan Army can look forward to an international tournament once more! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sjdOdFV7pM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 12, 2020

Q21: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Q22: Jack Welsby

Q23: Kubrat Pulev

Q24: George Russell

Q25: The Grinch