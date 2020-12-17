Edinson Cavani charged by Football Association following social media post

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over the use of a racial term in a social media post.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan posted a message on Instagram on November 29 which contained the word ‘negrito’.

He deleted the post and issued an apology, but on Thursday the FA announced he had been charged.

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020. Full statement: https://t.co/zMejmGck0h. pic.twitter.com/w2s6HTWy8c — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 17, 2020

The FA said: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on November 29, 2020.

“It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

The FA said Cavani had until Monday, January 4 to respond to the charge.

United issued a statement in response to the charge which read: “Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA – along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns – in that regard.

A club statement in response to the FA misconduct charge for @ECavaniOfficial.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2020

“We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend’s message of congratulations, following the Southampton game.

“Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

“The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.”

Cavani issued an apology on November 30.

“The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game. The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone,” he said.

“I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for this.”