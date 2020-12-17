From Lampard and Conte to Wenger, the managers Mourinho has sparred with

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp exchanged words on the touchline after Liverpool clinched a 2-1 win over Tottenham to replace them at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday.

It was not the first time the Portuguese manager has been involved in a spat with an opposition boss or his coaching staff.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other occasions where Mourinho has become embroiled in touchline altercations

Frank Lampard – September, 2020

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard clashed in a Carabao Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season (Neil Hall/PA)

Together at Chelsea the duo achieved a huge amount, but now rivals on the sideline it did not take long for the pair to forget their friendship – for a moment at least. During a Carabao Cup tie in September, Mourinho and Lampard had plenty to say to each other with several hand gestures used to emphasis their respective points in the first half. The elder statesmen later revealed he was giving Lampard advice while the Blues boss responded by telling him to speak to his team more, not the fourth official.

Marco Ianni – October, 2018

Maurizio Sarri says @ChelseaFC will "accept the consequences" of coach Marco Ianni's improper conduct charge from the @FA – by @NickPurewalhttps://t.co/VOdUIiRP5v — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 24, 2018

Stewards had to restrain Mourinho after Ross Barkley scored a 96th-minute equaliser for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. The goal saw Maurizio Sarri’s assistant Ianni celebrate in front of the visiting bench and run past Mourinho on two occasions to toast the leveller. While tempers became heated afterwards, all was forgiven with Ianni apologising and Mourinho accepting by the time he faced the media.

Antonio Conte – March, 2017

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte had many run-ins during the Italian’s two-year spell in England (Adam Davy/PA)

There was no love lost between the Italian and the former Blues boss on the numerous occasions they faced off in England. A slanging match arose in an FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge when Conte was unhappy with the treatment Eden Hazard was getting which saw Mourinho respond in kind with his own shouting at his opposite number. It was one of many incidents involving the duo but most took place pre or post-match.

Arsene Wenger – October, 2014

After years of digs at each other, the Arsenal manager and Mourinho actually got to grips during the 2014-15 campaign with Stamford Bridge the venue for their heated exchange. A dispute over Gary Cahill’s tackle on Alexis Sanchez saw Wenger shove the then-Chelsea boss in the chest and it only took the intervention of the fourth official to ensure things did not get even more fiery.

Tito Vilanova – August, 2011

Former Barcelona manager Tito Vilanova (Lynne Cameron/PA)

A bitter Spanish Super Cup final nine years ago saw Mourinho, who was in charge of Real Madrid at the time, attempt to put his finger in the eye of Barcelona assistant Vilanova. It was a shameful incident in a controversial clash between the teams where numerous red cards were shown after players and staff from both clubs came together as temperatures boiled over. Mourinho would later concede he was in the wrong.