Ford has developed a Christmas jumper that allows people to keep a safe distance from others by projecting a festive-themed safe zone.

The prototype technology was originally designed with cyclist safety in mind, marking out the recommended 1.5m that motorists are expected to give space for.

But the car maker said it could also be useful for pedestrians as safe distances have become a part of the common psyche in 2020.

Ford creates Christmas jumper that projects safe distance (Ford/PA)

A reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail featured on the jumper illuminate the floor in the shape of a Christmas tree so that other road users know to give them enough space when overtaking.

Ford revealed the winter wear as part of its Share The Road campaign, especially as cyclists and e-scooter users are more vulnerable at this time of year due to longer periods of darkness.

But as it is just a concept for now, Ford is not planning to make the jumper available for general sale.