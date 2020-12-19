What the papers say – December 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The lingering prospect of a third national lockdown in the UK leads many of Saturday’s papers, while developments on another Covid-19 vaccine, Brexit and Strictly also feature on the fronts.

The Daily Mail writes ministers are drawing up a new Tier Four as a way of avoiding a third national lockdown as the paper reports on alarm over a “deadly surge in virus cases”.

The Daily Mirror says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not ruled out “new year national curbs” as the R-number has reached between 1.1 and 1.2, while the i says a third lockdown “looms across UK”.

Saturday's Front Page: Lockdown 3 Fear https://t.co/npISO6pc5g#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3rr9IO965R — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 18, 2020 Saturday's front page: Third lockdown looms across UK#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jVeWF0dXs7 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 18, 2020

The Times says proposals for home testing kits, said to be vital to avoid a third national lockdown, have been blocked by the regulator after it considered they are not accurate when self-administered.

While The Guardian writes plans to mass test secondary school pupils are “in disarray” after unions said it was “inoperable for most schools and colleges”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 19 December 2020: Teachers reject 'inoperable' plan to test pupils for Covid pic.twitter.com/Ixjp0eIiyn — The Guardian (@guardian) December 18, 2020

Approval for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should come before January, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Green light for Oxford jab before new year”#TomorrowsPapersToday Read here: https://t.co/tRCnFT2hZJ pic.twitter.com/RVo2VNZcCt — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 18, 2020

And the Independent says London will run out of hospital beds by January 5 after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend writes French customs officers will be deployed onto Eurostar at the end of the Brexit transition period to monitor goods entering the EU.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday December19 https://t.co/0rJUJT2xNR pic.twitter.com/x3XCxiX0u6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 18, 2020

The Sun says the Duchess of Cornwall is to appear at the Strictly Come Dancing finale after voting every week in the TV show.

On tomorrow's front page: Camilla Parker-Bowles to appear on show as she reveals she’s voted every week https://t.co/A0clh9ItQz pic.twitter.com/9ljM0KUgXT — The Sun (@TheSun) December 18, 2020

The Daily Express says this year’s Queen’s Speech will be “kept under wraps” to make a “dramatic impact” on the nation.

EXPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Palace orders secrecy over Queen’s speech #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WgoCPsjBGP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 18, 2020

And the Daily Star leads on its campaign to make 2021 the year of the mullet.