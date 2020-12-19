Duchess of Cornwall urges public to support isolated people over Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duchess of Cornwall has urged the public to phone those who may be isolated over Christmas, to help bring them some “festive cheer”.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph’s Stella Magazine this weekend, Camilla said many people would be “facing a gap at the Christmas table” this year.

Her comments come in a special issue of the publication dedicated to those feeling isolated over Christmas, with advice on how to beat loneliness and help others who might be suffering.

Boys from Cambridge University King’s College choir (Chris Radburn/PA)

The duchess wrote: “Along with many people all over the world, I have always loved the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from King’s College Cambridge.

“It is an emotional moment when the dean calls us to remember ‘those who rejoice with us, but upon another shore and in a greater light’.

“For many this year, facing a gap at the Christmas table, these words will have a new and profound poignancy.

“If you know of an older isolated person to whom you could bring a bit of festive cheer, please pick up your telephone and make the call – you really will make a huge difference.”

The issue of Stella Magazine includes articles from the duchess’ patronages and charities, including The Silver Line and Age UK.

Camilla was photographed for the magazine’s cover by Hugo Burnand at Clarence House in early December and is pictured wearing a red wool coatdress by designer Fiona Clare.